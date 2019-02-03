As England were soundly beaten by West Indies in Antigua to lose the match and the series, there was an inevitability about what was about to unfold. When England were 50/2, trailing by less than 100 runs and with eight wickets in hand, I tweeted that if Joe Root went early England would lose by an innings or 10 wickets. By the close of play that day, England had been defeated with West Indies knocking off their 14-run target in the final innings without losing a wicket. While I obviously gloated about the accuracy of this prediction, it wasn’t in any way impressive.

Root goes before he reaches double figures and I think England lose this by an innings/10 wickets. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 2, 2019

England had batted badly three times in the last week, being bowled out for 77, 246 and 187. Suggesting that they would do badly a fourth time was hardly a revolutionary insight. Why then, before this series, did no one think the West Indies would do this well. There was the extreme end of the prediction spectrum where former England players did the 'Glenn McGrath' version of guessing an outcome by confidently predicting a clean sweep for their former team, but most thought England would win but by a narrower margin.

Sure, the articles and social media posts were replete with warnings not to underestimate the hosts. There were words like “match-winners”, “mercurial talent” and suggestions of what would happen if it all clicked for the West Indies. But no one could have suggested that the team ranked eighth in the world would absolutely destroy the number three ranked team.

The question is, should we have known this was the likely outcome? England went into this series with very little preparation, but they had been hugely successful in Sri Lanka early in the winter. A 3-0 win there, another result no one would have expected, further cemented the belief that England would win here, but there were lots of pitfalls that we probably should have seen coming.

England’s top order batted badly in Sri Lanka, with them being bailed out by those batting below them far too often. Their spinners were fantastic in that series, and even with Caribbean pitches offering more turn that in past decades, there were never going to be ones where a three-man spin attack would work. England tried with two spinners in Barbados and paid a heavy price for this selection as Jason Holder made a Test double hundred.

In this series they would face a four-pronged pace attack that had all bases covered. Shannon Gabriel has out and out pace, Alzarri Joseph has the raw talent to become a Windies great, Kemar Roach has a skiddy action that is perfect on Caribbean pitches with variable bounce and then there is Jason Holder. In the last 18 months he has become a truly world-class all-rounder, and his accuracy has almost been as McGrath like as those pre-series predictions from former England captains.

A ropey England top-order facing a pace attack that is growing with each Test on pitches that had variable bounce and a good covering of grass, seeing this coming was possible. None of us did, including those that have really been paying attention to Caribbean cricket in recent years. It is for others to judge what that says about professional cricket watchers and fans of the sport.

For West Indies the job ahead of them is a simple one. A 3-0 series win in St Lucia before some important preparation against a very strong England white ball team ahead of the World Cup this summer. For England, the soul searching will continue for some time. The warm glow surrounding this team after that Sri Lankan series has turned as chilly as the ice and snow back home.

There will be the usual opinions wheeled out. One about the County Championship not being played in June, July and August is a fault will be the favourite one. That this ignores the near identical set up of the first-class game as England marched to the top of the world rankings and wins in Australia and India between 2009 and 2012 won’t matter to those that firmly believe Gloucestershire taking on Leicestershire in August will fix the issues.

The focus on the World Cup will get its share of the blame, but that England haven’t produced a world class opening batsman since Alastair Cook made his debut in 2006 isn’t the fault of the white ball plans post the 2015 World Cup. Ultimately, the cyclical nature of sport is to blame. Right now, England have a plethora of brilliant limited-overs cricketers and who will find Test cricket as easy. In five years’ time that might change. This sounds very fatalistic, but all you can really do is get as many kids as possible playing the game, coach them well and hope for the best.

The real issue here has been one of approach by the talented players that are already in this side. While Test cricket might not be the perfect format for England’s best cricketers, they should be doing better than this. The collapses in this Test were a dreadful example of how not to bat in these conditions, and that was after the West Indies had given them a masterclass in the right approach.

England are more than capable of winning the Test match in St Lucia, and when they are back at home they will be a real test for Australia in the Ashes. Win against the old enemy in the summer and all of this will be forgiven. But there is no doubt that this group of England players have not made the best of their talents. That should be what disappoints them the most.

More important than England’s soul searching should be the praise that the West Indies get for this series win. England could learn a lot for this group of Caribbean cricketers.