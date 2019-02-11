West Indies vs England: Mark Wood's maiden five-wicket haul puts visitors in control of third Test
Playing his first match of the series, Mark Wood tore through the heart of the home side’s batting to finish with five for 41 as the West Indies, replying to England's first innings total of 277, crashed from 57 without loss in mid-afternoon to 154 all out an hour before the close of play.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 34 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu exchange barbs: TDP, BJP bicker while Andhra Pradesh is neglected
-
With multiple Jayalalithaa, Kunjali Marakkar, NTR biopics, South Indian cinema is picking repetitive scripts
-
BJP hits back at HD Kumaraswamy with a 'tape': Karnataka MLA's price up from Rs 2 lakh in 1983 to Rs 25 crore in 2019
-
Mythology for the Millennial: The rise and fall of Sarama, dog of the gods, or why you should feed your neighbourhood stray
-
Gujjar quota stir: 13 trains affected in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section; special trains deployed along alternative routes
-
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch 'final battle' against IS; 20,000 civilians evacuated from target near Iraq border
-
Govt to offer special incentives to ONGC, OIL for natural gas discoveries in unviable areas, to raise output
-
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s Montpellier win is a throwback to his past glory, and also a reminder of his impressive longevity
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
Priyanka Gandhi Road Show LIVE Updates: नई वाली राजनीति के लिए लखनऊ में रोड शो करेंगी प्रियंका गांधी
-
अगर आप हमारी मांगें नहीं मानेंगे तो हमें मनवाना आता है: चंद्रबाबू नायडू
-
कभी बुलडोजर चलाने की धमकी देने वाली SP मूर्तियों के सवाल पर अब है मायावती के साथ
-
झारखंड: लालू यादव और मधु कोड़ा के बाद क्या अब रघुबर दास को जेल भिजवाएंगे सरयू राय?
-
जिसने भी दलाली खाई है, उनकी बारी आ रही है: पीएम मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Saint Lucia: Mark Wood answered West Indian pace with fearsome heat of his own as the fast bowler claimed his first five-wicket innings haul in Tests and put England in control on the second day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Sunday.
Playing his first match of the series, Wood tore through the heart of the home side’s batting to finish with five for 41 as the West Indies, replying to England's first innings total of 277, crashed from 57 without loss in mid-afternoon to 154 all out an hour before the close of play.
Mark Wood took five for 41 in his first outing of the series. Reuters
A day which saw 16 wickets tumble ended with the tourists' opening pair of Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings safely navigating ten overs to be 19 without loss at stumps, an overall lead of 142 going into day three as they seek the consolation of victory following heavy defeats in the first two matches.
Wood's raw speed unsettled the West Indies middle-order batsmen after Moeen Ali ended another half-century opening partnership by accounting for stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite and partner John Campbell off consecutive deliveries.
Ali supported Wood's hostility at the other end with subtle variations to finish with figures of four for 36.
However it was the introduction of Wood, who came on as the fourth bowler in the England armoury, which had the greatest impact on an eventful day.
He dismissed Shai Hope and Roston Chase off successive deliveries, both taken at gully, in his opening over and added the scalp of Shimron Hetmyer, caught at the second attempt by England captain Joe Root at first slip, off the final delivery of the afternoon session.
Darren Bravo perished shortly after the resumption to another Root slip catch and the delighted fast bowler returned after some resistance from Shane Dowrich (38) to polish off the innings and complete the five-wicket haul when he yorked last man Shannon Gabriel.
'Hard times with injury'
"It feels fantastic. All the hard times I've had with injury, and the self-doubt, today I feel like an England," said Wood.
"I feel great with this new run-up. When you get a wicket in your first over the adrenaline starts pumping."
At the start of the day England's batsmen collapsed to the West Indian fast bowlers yet again, this time operating effectively with the second new ball, as the visitors lost six wickets for 45 runs to be dismissed just before lunch.
Wicketless on the first day when an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 124 between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes lifted the tourists to 231 for four, Kemar Roach stole the spotlight in scything through the middle and lower order to finish with figures of four for 48. He now has 17 wickets in series.
It was Gabriel though who made the first strike of the morning by bowling Jos Buttler on his overnight score of 67 with just one run added to the total.
That was the trigger for the slide and a reinvigorated Roach quickly got involved by dismissing Stokes for the innings top score of 79 when the attacking left-hander miscued an attempted pull and wicketkeeper Dowrich sprinted 30 metres to backward square-leg in clinging on to a superb diving catch.
Jonny Bairstow laboured for 33 deliveries in managing just two runs before Roach breached the right-hander’s defence while last man James Anderson proved easy prey for the rampant bowler, fending his second delivery into the waiting hands of Keemo Paul at third slip.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2019 08:35:15 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali fifties steer visitors to 187 as Caribbean pacers continue menacing run
West Indies vs England: Ex-Windies coach Stuart Law says better bowling plans have led to hosts clinching Test series
West Indies vs England: Visitors crumble again as Windies clinch series with 10-wicket win in second Test