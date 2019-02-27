West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Grenada
Follow live updates on the fourth ODI between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.
Preview: West Indies and England face off in the fourth ODI at the National Cricket Stadium at St George's in Grenada on Wednesday, with the series currently locked 1-1.
Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies
The third one-day international between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Grenada on Monday.
England captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to send West Indies in to bat before the decision to abandon play was made amid persistent showers in St George’s.
The washout leaves the series locked at 1-1 with two games left.
Grenada is scheduled to also host game four on Wednesday, before the final game in St. Lucia on Saturday.
England had earlier chased down a mountaineous target in the series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, chasing down the 361-run target set by the home team with six wickets and eight balls to spare.
The Windies though, pulled one back in the following game that took place at the same venue, winning by 26 runs.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 19:02:43 IST
