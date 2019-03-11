West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at St Kitts
Follow live updates of the 3rd T20I between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Dates: Statewise full schedule; Maharashtra to vote in four phases, UP in seven
-
Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, increases risk of more spurious liquor-related deaths
-
Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board, including 4 Indians; Narendra Modi expresses condolences
-
AIADMK finalises Lok Sabha poll deal with DMDK, allots four seats to Vijayakanth's party
-
Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we live in and what lies ahead for India
-
I-League 2018-19: Tiki-taka technicians Chennai City FC exuded aura of champions in dominant run to clinch title
-
Loksabha Election 2019: 7 चरणों में होगा मतदान, 11 अप्रैल को पहले चरण की वोटिंग और 23 मई को मतगणना
-
इस वजह से लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ नहीं होंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव
-
IND vs AUS: पहली बार इतना बड़ा लक्ष्य देकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया
-
गाजियाबादः CISF के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- देश की सुरक्षा में निभाते हैं अहम भूमिका
-
ओडिशा: CM नवीन पटनायक ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, कहा- लोकसभा चुनाव में 33% टिकट महिलाओं को दिए जाएंगे
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 2nd T20I: England won the Twenty20 series after humbling the West Indies by a record 137 runs in the second T20I on Friday.
An unchanged England made a mighty 182-6, with Sam Billings rescuing the side from 32-4 with a career-best 87 before he was out off the last ball.
Jason Holder (R) and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. AFP
The West Indies, debuting seamer Obed McCoy, was all out for 45 in less than 12 overs, giving England its biggest T20 victory.
Chris Jordan took four wickets for six runs to rip the heart out of the home side.
England, which lost the test series and drew the one-day international series, won the T20s 2-0 before the third and final tour match here on Sunday.
England was made to bat first, and Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, captain Eoin Morgan, and Joe Denly were gone after 5.2 overs.
However, Joe Root and Billings, the last two specialist batsmen, resisted. Root reached his first T20 half-century since 2016 off 36 balls. The two combined for 82 until Root was run out on 55 in the 16th over.
Billings compensated for running out Root by bashing the bowlers. He and David Willey, 13 not out, plundered 44 off the last two overs, evenly divided between Carlos Brathwaite and debutant McCoy.
Billings' 87 came off 47 balls, and included three sixes and 10 boundaries.
Willey and his left-arm medium pace started the West Indies' demise with two wickets in three balls, including the prized Chris Gayle first. Gayle scooped Willey's yorker to Root at mid-on, then Shai Hope was caught by Morgan after colliding with Tom Curran.
In the next over, Jordan took out Darren Bravo and Jason Holder in consecutive balls for ducks. The West Indies was 14-4, then 22-6 after Jordan's second over, where he dismissed Nicholas Pooran, who edged behind, and Fabian Allen, who edged to the slips. Both went for 1.
The mopping up was completed by Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett, who finished with two wickets each.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019 18:42:44 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 2nd T20I at St Kitts, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 137 runs
West Indies vs England: Jonny Bairstow smashes career-best 68 as visitors grab 1-0 lead in 1st T20I
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 5th ODI at St Lucia, Full cricket score: Windies clinch series-levelling win