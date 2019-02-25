West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at St Lucia
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI between West Indies and England at the National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on our live blog here.
TOSS report: Rain delayed the toss for the third one-day international of the five-match series between the West Indies and England at the National Stadium in Grenada on Monday.
Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies
Honours were shared in the first two matches in Barbados last week with the English achieving their highest-ever successful chase in overhauling the home side's total of 360 for eight in the first match, while the tourists' batting collapsed at a critical stage of the second fixture for the Caribbean team to claim a 26-run win.
The fourth one-dayer will also take place at the National Stadium, before the series heads to St Lucia's Gros Islet for final one-dayer.
West Indies earlier pulled off an unlikely 2-1 Test series victory over the visitors, regaining the Wisden Trophy for the first time in a decade. The team won the first two Tests under Jason Holder's captaincy, with the tourists winning the dead rubber at St Lucia — a game that Holder was absent from due to the one-match ban slapped on him by the ICC.
The ongoing ODI series is the last set of one-day games for both teams before the World Cup kicks off in England starting 30 May.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 19:13:56 IST
