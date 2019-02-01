West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 2
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of day two of the second Test between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on our live blog here.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget 2019-20 key takeaways: A welfare system that may finally work, much-needed recognition for middle class
-
Budget 2019: Income up to Rs 5 lakh exempt from tax, farmers to get annual cash dole of Rs 6,000
-
Illegal sand mining Part 3: Bihar govt's attempted crackdown sends prices soaring; officials face axe as rivers in ruin
-
Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet in Vietnam to discuss denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, claims report
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie review: A warm ode to loving and living as we choose
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
Davis Cup Qualifier 2019: Even on Kolkata’s grass-courts, India find Italy too hot to handle on opening day
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In Maharashtra's Golavali village, a farmer-artist is inspiring her community to turn scrap into art
-
Budget 2019: किसान खुश तो सरकार खुश! या कोई दूसरी तस्वीर भी बनेगी?
-
Income Tax Slab 2019-20: गोयल की गुगली, सबको नहीं मिलेगा टैक्स छूट का फायदा!
-
पिछले 5 बजट में सरकार ने इतनी छूट नहीं दी, इस बार कुछ अलग करने की इच्छा कितना फायदा देगी?
-
चुनावी साल में मोदी सरकार का मास्टरस्ट्रोक! अंतरिम बजट के दौरान लोकसभा में दिखा बीजेपी का फील गुड
-
Budget 2019 Live: अभी देश के सामने सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा नौकरियां हैं, मोदी सरकार इसमें फेल हो गई- राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 1: Kemar Roach took four wickets as West Indies skittled out England for 187 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second test in Antigua on Thursday.
In reply, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and John Campbell (16) survived 21 overs to be 30 without loss at stumps.
England's Joe Root and West Indies' Jason Holder shake hands before start of second Test play. Reuters
It was another disappointing performance from the visitors, coming on the back of a 381-run defeat in the first test.
An old-fashioned greentop pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound was certainly a mitigating factor in England’s performance, especially early on when West Indies’ four-pronged pace attack exploited the favourable conditions.
Although too early to write off England’s hopes on a pitch that was still offering the fast bowlers plenty of assistance, West Indies captain Jason Holder will certainly be happier than his opposite number Joe Root heading into day two.
Holder had no hesitation in sending England in to bat after winning the toss, and Root said he too would have chosen to bowl.
The home team’s bowlers delivered more than their fair share of loose deliveries, but aided by the pitch, produced enough quality to make short work of England’s top order, with only number three Jonny Bairstow looking comfortable at the crease.
Bairstow decided attack was the best form of defence, a strategy that proved effective for a time as he took the long handle to any loose ball, clubbing nine fours and one six, scoring at almost a run a ball.
He was out for 52 in the first over after lunch, lbw to Roach on video review, after the umpire had turned down the initial appeal.
Earlier, Alzarri Joseph got the prize scalp of Root (7) with a virtually unplayable ball that rose viciously off a good length, struck the bat handle and looped up into the slip cordon.
Moeen Ali (60) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (35) later added 85 runs for the seventh wicket, before the tail folded quickly.
Roach, who collected five wickets in the first innings of the first test, picked up 4-30 off 15 overs, while Shannon Gabriel chipped in with three wickets, Joseph two and Holder one.
West Indies fielded the same line-up as the first test, while England made two changes.
England opener Keaton Jennings was axed after his underwhelming performances in the first test, replaced for a test debut by 32-year-old Joe Denly, who was out for six playing a poor shot, caught behind off Joseph.
Experienced pace bowler Stuart Broad also came in for leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, who has flown back to Britain for the birth of his second child.
West Indies lead the three-test series 1-0.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2019 19:27:15 IST
Also See
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Kemar Roach stars again as visitors fold for 187
West Indies vs England: It's Joe Root and Co's momentum vs hosts' match winners in Caribbean
West Indies vs England: Demolition at Barbados a sign of Windies' coming of age as visitors pay for poor selection, lack of fight