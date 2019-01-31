West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 1
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on our live blog here.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rajiv Saxena-Deepak Talwar deportation gives BJP a potent weapon against Rahul Gandhi's Rafale guns
-
Bypoll results 2019: Congress' Safiya Zubair wins Ramgarh by 12,000 votes; BJP bags Jind for first time with Krishan Middha's victory
-
NDFB chief gets life imprisonment in 2008 Assam blasts case: Tracing Ranjan Daimary's journey to achieve 'sovereignty'
-
Why the controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland is an unavoidable cultural earthquake
-
Chanda Kochhar indicted by Justice BN Srikrishna panel: All you need to know about ICICI-Videocon loan case
-
US eagerness to exit Afghanistan and Taliban's refusal to budge: States must speak in one voice to push for Afghan peace
-
Davis Cup Qualifier 2019: India hope Kolkata's grass is greener on their side as Italy come knocking
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Many laws, failed implementation: New UN report explains why countries are unable to protect environment
-
हरियाणा में बीजेपी को संजीवनी, JJP का उदय, कांग्रेस को नया सोचने की जरूरत
-
'हिट एंड रन पॉलिटिक्स' जब केजरीवाल छोड़ चुके हैं तो राहुल इसे क्यों शुरू कर रहे हैं?
-
बजट सत्र को भुनाने में लगी सरकार, अपने पांच साल के काम के अलावा नई उम्मीदों को जगाने की कोशिश
-
बीजेपी ने राहुल गांधी की तुलना मुसोलिनी से की, जॉब डाटा लीक होने पर छिड़ा ट्विटर युद्ध
-
Jind ByElection: जींद में BJP ने लहराया परचम, कांग्रेस के सुरजेवाला तीसरे नंबर पर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: West Indies captain Jason Holder insists that his team still "has a lot of work to do" to finish off a shellshocked England when the second Test gets underway on Thursday.
England's Joe Root and West Indies' Jason Holder shake hands before start of second Test play. Reuters
The Caribbean side stunned Joe Root's men by a huge 381 runs in the first Test in Barbados with 27-year-old Holder memorably hitting a majestic, career-best 202.
"It's great to be 1-0 up, but that's history. We are happy to be leading in the series but we have our feet firmly on the ground," said Holder at North Sound on Wednesday on the eve of the second game in a three-match series.
"We are not focusing on what happened before in Barbados. We are looking forward to this match and what we have ahead of us.
"There is still work to be done -- a lot of work still to be done -- but we know as long as we continue to work hard we will get the results we are looking for. I want to see us come out again and show that we can play well again and win again."
Holder, who this week became the number one in the all-rounder world rankings, said all 14 members of the West Indies squad are fully fit and available for selection.
The only slight doubt surrounds fast bowler Shannon Gabriel who hurt his toe in Barbados.
Meanwhile, Joe Denly will make his England debut in the match, replacing out-of-form opener Keaton Jennings, captain Joe Root said Wednesday.
Denly, 32, comes into the team after Jennings managed just 17 and 14 in the first Test.
Root named a 12-man squad for the match at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach also in contention having missed out on a place in the side for the first Test.
"It gives Joe an opportunity," Root said. "It's disappointing for Keaton, he's done some excellent things and he will continue to work on developing his game and be a big part of this squad."
Denly made his international debut back in 2009, playing in the one-day and Twenty20 sides but had to wait for almost a decade before winning a recall.
He marked that occasion when he took four wickets with his leg-spin in a T20 victory oer Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has temporarily left the tour and returned home.
"Adil Rashid will leave the party during the second Test to return home as his wife is expecting their second child," said the England team on Twitter.
"He will return ahead of the ODIs."
Rashid bowled just 26 overs in Barbados, going wicketless in the defeat.
West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel,Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican
England squad: Joe Root (captain) Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jack Leach
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2019 19:22:25 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Skipper Jason Holder says hosts still have a lot of work to do in Test series, have feet firmly grounded
West Indies vs England: Demolition at Barbados a sign of Windies' coming of age as visitors pay for poor selection, lack of fight
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Barbados, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Windies lead by 339 after hosts skittled for 77