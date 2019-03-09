Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies will hope to bounce back to form on Friday when they take on England in the second T20I at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Having beaten the Englishmen in the Test series by a 2-1 margin, before levelling the one-day series 2-2, the Windies will hope to keep their chances in the T20I leg of England's tour alive with a victory on Friday.

Earlier, England got off to a winning start in the T20I series opener with a four-wicket victory on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid starred in the game as England chased down the 161-run target set by the home side.

England excused four of their first-choice side after the drawn ODI series — Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali — but Bairstow plugged a big gap in the batting lineup with a career-best 68 from 40 balls, playing a key role in the victory as a result.

Opening for the first time in 28 matches he broke the back of a 161-run target, which owed much to Rashid's miserly return of 1-15. Tom Curran walked away with four wickets as the West Indies posted 160-8 but it was Rashid's precise stint which did most to stall the home side.

With inputs from AP