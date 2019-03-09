West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at St Kitts
Follow live updates of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Between Doka La standoff and Balakot strikes, here's how India lost the plot in its communication strategy
-
Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha elections: Profiles of first 15 on Congress candidate list
-
Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; possibility of revival fades despite political promises
-
Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a moderately satisfying thriller
-
Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's crony; future NSA a buddy of Masood Azhar
-
Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips for alleged violation of FDI laws
-
All England Championships 2019: India's campaign ends as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth crash out in quarter-finals
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand others as fake and turn ideology into a skill
-
एयर स्ट्राइक के सबूत मांगने वाले पाकिस्तान को खुश कर रहे हैं: पीएम मोदी
-
वोटर आईडी कार्ड को आधार से लिंक करने के लिए चुनाव आयोग जाएं याचिकाकर्ता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
राम मंदिर मामला: SC की निगरानी में मध्यस्थता पैनल गठित, 8 हफ्तों में आएगी रिपोर्ट
-
मुकेश अंबानी ने मुंबई पुलिस को भेजी मिठाई, आकाश और श्लोका की 9 मार्च को शादी
-
SP ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जारी की छह कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट, मैनपुरी से लड़ेंगे मुलायम
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: West Indies will hope to bounce back to form on Friday when they take on England in the second T20I at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.
Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies
Having beaten the Englishmen in the Test series by a 2-1 margin, before levelling the one-day series 2-2, the Windies will hope to keep their chances in the T20I leg of England's tour alive with a victory on Friday.
Earlier, England got off to a winning start in the T20I series opener with a four-wicket victory on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid starred in the game as England chased down the 161-run target set by the home side.
England excused four of their first-choice side after the drawn ODI series — Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali — but Bairstow plugged a big gap in the batting lineup with a career-best 68 from 40 balls, playing a key role in the victory as a result.
Opening for the first time in 28 matches he broke the back of a 161-run target, which owed much to Rashid's miserly return of 1-15. Tom Curran walked away with four wickets as the West Indies posted 160-8 but it was Rashid's precise stint which did most to stall the home side.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 23:09:37 IST
Also See
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Rain washes match out, series still level
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 4th ODI at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 29 runs
West Indies vs England: Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler take visitors to victory in 4th ODI despite Chris Gayle's fireworks