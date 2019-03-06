Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview, 1st T20I: Both teams will have one eye on the all-important 50-over World Cup despite Windies and England lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

By resting two of England's best players Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the visitors made their intentions clear.

West Indies have done it by naming Jason Holder the captain, ahead of regular captain Carlos Brathwaite, to give the ODI squad more time together.

West Indies have just come off holding England to a draw in a competitive five-match ODI series. However, they will miss Andre Russell, who was brought in from the Pakistan Super League for the final two ODIs, but subsequently suffered a knee injury that could keep him out of the World Cup.

West Indies are the reigning world champions in this format. England are the favourites to become world champions in the 50-over format. After a run glut in the ODIs, will the T20Is provide more of the same?

With inputs from ICC