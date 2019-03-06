West Indies vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Gros Islet, St Lucia
Follow live updates of the 1st T20I between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview, 1st T20I: Both teams will have one eye on the all-important 50-over World Cup despite Windies and England lock horns in a three-match T20I series.
By resting two of England's best players Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the visitors made their intentions clear.
Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies
West Indies have done it by naming Jason Holder the captain, ahead of regular captain Carlos Brathwaite, to give the ODI squad more time together.
West Indies have just come off holding England to a draw in a competitive five-match ODI series. However, they will miss Andre Russell, who was brought in from the Pakistan Super League for the final two ODIs, but subsequently suffered a knee injury that could keep him out of the World Cup.
West Indies are the reigning world champions in this format. England are the favourites to become world champions in the 50-over format. After a run glut in the ODIs, will the T20Is provide more of the same?
With inputs from ICC
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 23:54:10 IST
