First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England: Kraigg Brathwaite to lead Windies in place of suspended Jason Holder for third Test

Holder was banned by the International Cricket Council because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua, which the hosts won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Reuters, Feb 05, 2019 15:29:17 IST

Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the team in place of the suspended Jason Holder when they face England in the third and final Test starting in St Lucia on Saturday, Cricket West Indies said.

Holder was banned by the International Cricket Council because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua, which the hosts won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

File photo of Kraigg Brathwaite. AP

File photo of Kraigg Brathwaite. AP

Brathwaite previously skippered West Indies in their series defeat by Bangladesh in November when Holder was injured.

“With Jason Holder missing out on the last test, Kraigg Brathwaite will take the reins of captaincy,” chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne said.

The selectors added pace bowler Keemo Paul to the 14-member squad while Alzarri Joseph, whose mother died during the second test, was also included.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family on the passing of his mother. His heroics in the test were outstanding and shows a player of great character,” Browne added.

“We also welcome Keemo Paul back to the squad. He’s having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship.”

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 15:54:28 IST

Tags : Alzarri Joseph, Darren Bravo, International Cricket Council, John Campbell, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all