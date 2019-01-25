First Cricket
West Indies vs England: Kemar Roach rates five-wicket haul 'special', says he wants to deliver for Windies for 'as long as possible'

Reuters, Jan 25, 2019 14:10:52 IST

England all-rounder Moeen Ali complimented the West Indies bowling attack after the visitors were skittled for 77 on the second day of the first test in Barbados on Thursday.

Ali was caught on the fine leg boundary for golden duck, one of Kemar Roach’s five victims on a day when the four-pronged Windies bowling attack produced a brilliant display.

“They bowled fantastically well with good pace,” Moeen told reporters in Bridgetown.

Kemar

Kemar Roach spearheaded West Indies' fast bowling attack to bowl out England for 77. AFP

The England batting line-up has quality all the way down to number 10, so even after slumping to 44 for three it was reasonable to believe the visitors would still eke out a respectable reply to the hosts’ first innings of 289.

But when captain Joe Root was trapped lbw for four by West Indies counterpart Jason Holder, the writing was on the wall.

England crumbled to be dismissed for the lowest total in a test at Kensington Oval, leaving them with a first-innings deficit of 212 runs.

Roach’s five wickets for 17 runs off 11 fiery overs came less than seven months after he returned 5-8 against Bangladesh.

“Today is one of those great days against a top side, so I’m proud of my achievement,” the 30-year-old said, his achievement made all the more sweeter by playing on his home ground.

“I want to do that as much as possible for as long as possible for West Indies. It was a special, special feeling.

“We just tried to make them uncomfortable. You never expect these days but they do happen. It’s all about doing it again in the final innings.”

West Indies will resume their second innings on Friday at 127 for six, an overall lead of 339.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 14:10:52 IST

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


