West Indies vs England: John Campell earns maiden limited-overs call-up after being included in hosts' squad for 1st two ODIs

John Campbell, Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell have been called up to the West Indies squad for next week’s first two one day internationals against England.

Reuters, Feb 17, 2019 15:03:45 IST

Cary, North Carolina: John Campbell, Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell have been called up to the West Indies squad for next week’s first two one day internationals against England.

File image of John Campbell. AFP

File image of John Campbell. AFP

The changes to the 14-man squad were made due to injuries to opening batsman Evin Lewis, as well as all-rounders Keemo Paul and Rovman Powell.

It is Campbell’s first call-up for limited-over cricket. The 25-year-old made his Test debut in the just-completed series against England, which West Indies won 2-1.

He scored 176 runs at an average of 35.2.

Brathwaite, who hit Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to secure West Indies’ victory in the final of the 2016 World Twenty20 against England, has played 28 ODIs and 35 Twenty20 Internationals.

Cottrell, a left-arm pace bowler, has appeared in six ODIs and 10 Twenty20 internationals.

The first two matches of the four-match ODI series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday and Friday.

