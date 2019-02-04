West Indies vs England: Jason Holder to sit out of St Lucia Test after copping ban for slow over rate
West Indies captain Jason Holder will miss the third and final Test against England after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua.
File image of West Indies skipper Jason Holder. AP
West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after crushing victories in the first two matches but Holder, the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, will sit out the last game in St Lucia starting on Saturday.
Holder, 27, was named Man of the Match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first Test in Barbados. West Indies, in the process, regained the Wisden Trophy after 10 years.
The third Test between the two sides begins on 9 February at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Feb 04, 2019
