West Indies vs England, Highlights, 5th ODI at St Lucia, Full cricket score: Windies clinch series-levelling win
Follow live updates on the fifth ODI between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 3rd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother confirms IAF strikes on Balakot terror camp, slams Imran for 'surrendering'
-
Preoccupation with putting screws to Pakistan shows India lacking in global ambition, vision
-
Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid
-
Narendra Modi says country 'feeling absence of Rafale', accuses Opposition of compromising India's interests
-
Loan waiver, income scheme for farmers attractive from political outlook, but will damage economy in long-term
-
US, Russia clash over assistance to Venezuela; Moscow pledges relief material through Nicolas Maduro
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan: A chronicle of the state garden in public service
-
Premier League: Manchester City go top after Bournemouth win; Hugo Lloris bails out Tottenham with 90th minute penalty save
-
भारत को सौंपने से पहले पाक ने कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड करवाया कमांडर अभिनंदन का स्टेटमेंट
-
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: धोनी और जाधव ने भारत को चखाया जीत का स्वाद
-
पाक में रहने के दौरान शारीरिक नहीं, मानसिक प्रताड़ना से गुजरना पड़ा : अभिनंदन
-
भारत के Air Strike पर बोले चश्मदीद- 35 शवों को ले जाते देखा, Pak Army के पूर्व जवान और ISI एजेंट भी मारे गए
-
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: दिल्ली में कांग्रेस से AAP का नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, छह सीटों पर उतारे उम्मीदवार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 4th ODI: Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan made centuries before Adil Rashid took four wickets in five balls as England beat West Indies by 29 runs in an astonishing fourth one-day international in Grenada on Wednesday.
Spectators were left ducking for cover as the teams piled up a world record 46 sixes in St. George’s — 24 by England and 22 by West Indies.
Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies
England’s total surpassed the 23 hit by West Indies in the first game last week, while the combined tally bettered the 38 sixes hit by India and Australia in Bengaluru in 2013.
Buttler smashed 12 sixes in his 150, from only 77 balls, while Morgan was almost subdued by comparison, compiling 103 from 88 balls as England scored 418 for six off their 50 overs.
West Indies impressively chased the target with opener Chris Gayle, who hoisted 14 sixes and passed 10,000 ODI career runs, smashing 162 from 97 balls.
Gayle’s innings meant West Indies were ahead of the required run-rate for much of their chase and looked capable of achieving a remarkable victory.
It took a fine spell by fast bowler Mark Wood (4-60) and a match-winning 48th over by leg-spinner Rashid (5-85) to seal victory as West Indies were dismissed for 389, their highest one-day score.
The victory gave England a 2-1 lead in the series, which lost a game when rain washed out Monday’s third match in Grenada.
“Tonight was such a close game it could have gone either way,” a relieved Morgan said. “Helluva game of cricket. It almost needed something special to win us the game with the ball and that was Adil Rashid alongside Mark Wood.
“Collectively as a group we battled brilliantly. Jos is built like a champion racehorse and when he gets out in his stride he’s very difficult to stop.
“Watching him in full flow today was exceptional.”
West Indies captain Jason Holder said his team’s batting attitude had been “not to die wondering”.
“We knew what run rate we had to keep up with and it was just a matter for us to just keep going and be fearless,” he said, paying tribute to 39-year-old Gayle, who will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup in England.
“To get 10,000 runs in any format of cricket is a great achievement. It’s unfortunate he has announced his retirement (because) he seems to be getting better with age.”
The final match of the series will be in St. Lucia on Saturday.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2019 08:35:54 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler take visitors to victory in 4th ODI despite Chris Gayle's fireworks
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI at Bridgetown, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by 26 runs
West Indies vs England: Oshane Thomas, Chris Gayle star as Windies thrash visitors in 5th ODI to level series