First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AUS in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 27, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 28, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England, Highlights, 4th ODI at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 29 runs

Follow live updates on the fourth ODI between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 27, 2019 19:02:43 IST

England beat West Indies by 29 runs

418/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
8.36
Fours
34
Sixes
24
Extras
11
389/10
Overs
48.0
R/R
8.1
Fours
30
Sixes
22
Extras
18

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies and England face off in the fourth ODI at the National Cricket Stadium at St George's in Grenada on Wednesday, with the series currently locked 1-1.

Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies

Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies

The third one-day international between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Grenada on Monday.

England captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to send West Indies in to bat before the decision to abandon play was made amid persistent showers in St George’s.

The washout leaves the series locked at 1-1 with two games left.

Grenada is scheduled to also host game four on Wednesday, before the final game in St. Lucia on Saturday.

England had earlier chased down a mountaineous target in the series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, chasing down the 361-run target set by the home team with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

The Windies though, pulled one back in the following game that took place at the same venue, winning by 26 runs.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 08:33:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, ODI, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019, WI Vs Eng, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all