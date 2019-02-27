Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies and England face off in the fourth ODI at the National Cricket Stadium at St George's in Grenada on Wednesday, with the series currently locked 1-1.

The third one-day international between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Grenada on Monday.

England captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to send West Indies in to bat before the decision to abandon play was made amid persistent showers in St George’s.

The washout leaves the series locked at 1-1 with two games left.

Grenada is scheduled to also host game four on Wednesday, before the final game in St. Lucia on Saturday.

England had earlier chased down a mountaineous target in the series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, chasing down the 361-run target set by the home team with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

The Windies though, pulled one back in the following game that took place at the same venue, winning by 26 runs.

With inputs from Reuters