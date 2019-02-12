First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at St Lucia, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 232 runs

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 4 of the third Test between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 12, 2019 19:35:17 IST

England beat West Indies by 232 runs

277/10
Overs
101.5
R/R
2.73
Fours
23
Sixes
0
Extras
38
154/10
Overs
47.2
R/R
3.26
Fours
16
Sixes
1
Extras
17
361/5
Overs
105.2
R/R
3.43
Fours
32
Sixes
1
Extras
33
252/10
Overs
69.5
R/R
3.63
Fours
28
Sixes
4
Extras
12

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Gros Islet, St. Lucia: Joe Root scored a century as England manhandled a depleted West Indies attack to lead the dead rubber third test by 448 runs after three days on Monday.

England, 123 runs up on the first innings, cruised from 19 without loss at the start of the day to 325-4 at stumps.

Root was 111 not out, reaching his first half-century and century in eight innings, with the West Indies already having won the series 2-0.

Beside Root was Ben Stokes, on 29 not out.

West Indies' stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite and England captain Joe Root. AFP

West Indies' stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite and England captain Joe Root. AFP

Joe Denly added 69 for his first test fifty, and Jos Buttler 56.

They were hardly threatened on a flattening pitch against an attack with lost allrounder Keemo Paul during the fourth over of the day. Paul, playing in place of suspended captain Jason Holder, was chasing a Denly cover drive to the boundary when he pulled up lame. He strained his right quadricep and had to be taken away on a stretcher. This was while Darren Bravo was not fielding because of a finger injury.

Paul's absence was all the more obvious because he took a wicket with the first delivery of the day, a loosener which opener Rory Burns clipped straight to square leg.

Alzarri Joseph took the catch, and also dismissed the other opener, Keaton Jennings, who took a deflection off his thigh pad on to his leg stump while on 23 off 99 balls.

Root joined Denly and they led England through lunch at 108-2 until Denly, dropped on 12, was out also on his 99th ball. He hit 11 boundaries then nicked behind.

Root and Buttler took tea at 207-3.

Buttler survived given out caught behind off Roston Chase, on video review. But as soon as the West Indies took the new ball, Buttler lost his off stump to Kemar Roach.

Buttler made 56 from 115 balls in a stand of 107 with Root.

Root's first fifty came from 120 balls, and his confidence showed as the second fifty needed only 69 more balls. He brought up his 16th test century by hitting Joseph back down the ground.

The century was bittersweet, however, because Root made 4, 22, 7 and 7 in the two previous tests in which England was thrashed, and 15 in the first innings.

It's up to him to decide how much time England wants to give itself over the next two days to bowl out a patched-up West Indies and earn a consolation win.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 08:27:38 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Joe Root, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mark Wood, Sports, Test Cricket, West Indies, West Indies Vs England 2019, WI Vs Eng, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all