Report, Day 1: Kemar Roach took four wickets as West Indies skittled out England for 187 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second test in Antigua on Thursday.

In reply, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and John Campbell (16) survived 21 overs to be 30 without loss at stumps.

It was another disappointing performance from the visitors, coming on the back of a 381-run defeat in the first test.

An old-fashioned greentop pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound was certainly a mitigating factor in England’s performance, especially early on when West Indies’ four-pronged pace attack exploited the favourable conditions.

Although too early to write off England’s hopes on a pitch that was still offering the fast bowlers plenty of assistance, West Indies captain Jason Holder will certainly be happier than his opposite number Joe Root heading into day two.

Holder had no hesitation in sending England in to bat after winning the toss, and Root said he too would have chosen to bowl.

The home team’s bowlers delivered more than their fair share of loose deliveries, but aided by the pitch, produced enough quality to make short work of England’s top order, with only number three Jonny Bairstow looking comfortable at the crease.

Bairstow decided attack was the best form of defence, a strategy that proved effective for a time as he took the long handle to any loose ball, clubbing nine fours and one six, scoring at almost a run a ball.

He was out for 52 in the first over after lunch, lbw to Roach on video review, after the umpire had turned down the initial appeal.

Earlier, Alzarri Joseph got the prize scalp of Root (7) with a virtually unplayable ball that rose viciously off a good length, struck the bat handle and looped up into the slip cordon.

Moeen Ali (60) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (35) later added 85 runs for the seventh wicket, before the tail folded quickly.

Roach, who collected five wickets in the first innings of the first test, picked up 4-30 off 15 overs, while Shannon Gabriel chipped in with three wickets, Joseph two and Holder one.

West Indies fielded the same line-up as the first test, while England made two changes.

England opener Keaton Jennings was axed after his underwhelming performances in the first test, replaced for a test debut by 32-year-old Joe Denly, who was out for six playing a poor shot, caught behind off Joseph.

Experienced pace bowler Stuart Broad also came in for leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, who has flown back to Britain for the birth of his second child.

West Indies lead the three-test series 1-0.

With inputs from Reuters