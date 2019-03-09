First Cricket
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 2nd T20I at St Kitts, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 137 runs

Follow live updates of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 09, 2019 01:30:44 IST

England beat West Indies by 137 runs

182/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.1
Fours
19
Sixes
5
Extras
4
45/10
Overs
11.5
R/R
3.91
Fours
4
Sixes
1
Extras
0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies will hope to bounce back to form on Friday when they take on England in the second T20I at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies

Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies

Having beaten the Englishmen in the Test series by a 2-1 margin, before levelling the one-day series 2-2, the Windies will hope to keep their chances in the T20I leg of England's tour alive with a victory on Friday.

Earlier, England got off to a winning start in the T20I series opener with a four-wicket victory on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid starred in the game as England chased down the 161-run target set by the home side.

England excused four of their first-choice side after the drawn ODI series — Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali — but Bairstow plugged a big gap in the batting lineup with a career-best 68 from 40 balls, playing a key role in the victory as a result.

Opening for the first time in 28 matches he broke the back of a 161-run target, which owed much to Rashid's miserly return of 1-15. Tom Curran walked away with four wickets as the West Indies posted 160-8 but it was Rashid's precise stint which did most to stall the home side.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 08:32:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019, Windies

