West Indies vs England: Eoin Morgan says Caribbean surfaces don't make for aggressive cricket, visitors have to stick to game plan
England’s batsmen must curb their attacking instincts on tough Caribbean pitches to extend their dominance in the limited-overs game, skipper Eoin Morgan said ahead of Wednesday’s first one-day international against the West Indies.
Bengaluru: England’s batsmen must curb their attacking instincts on tough Caribbean pitches to extend their dominance in the limited-overs game, skipper Eoin Morgan said ahead of Wednesday’s first one-day international against the West Indies.
File image of England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Reuters
England are keen to respond to a 2-1 defeat in the three-match Test series but the world’s top-ranked ODI side are well aware of the challenges they face to claim a 10th consecutive series success in the 50-over format.
“Coming here poses one of our stronger challenges because the surfaces do not lend themselves to expansive, aggressive cricket — it’s more about sticking to your game plan,” Morgan told reporters.
“Any side can be a threat on the day. West Indies are very strong at the moment and we’re not taking them lightly.”
England’s ODI success in recent years has installed them as top contenders for the World Cup starting 30 May which they host along with Wales and Morgan said that his team were at ease with the tag despite having never claimed the trophy.
“There’s a chance we’ll go in favourites. We’ve spoken about it and don’t mind the tag, we’ve learnt to be at ease with it,” Morgan added.
“Every series that we’ve played has almost been a rehearsal for the build-up for the big occasion so I can’t imagine anything is going to change.
“We’re excited about it because we’ve been building to it for so long.”
England play five ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals against the West Indies.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 13:28:29 IST
