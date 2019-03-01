West Indies vs England: Chris Gayle rethinking ODI retirement after record-breaking series at home
Chris Gayle smashed a 97-ball 162 in a losing cause in Wednesday's fourth ODI against England, and has now struck 305 ODI sixes and a record 506 in all internationals.
Grenada: Chris Gayle says he is reconsidering his decision to retire after this year's World Cup after the West Indies' opener's record-breaking feats in the ongoing one-day series against England.
The 39-year-old smashed a 97-ball 162 in a losing cause in Wednesday's fourth game, and has now struck 305 ODI sixes and a record 506 in all internationals.
Chris Gayle smashed 162 off just 97 deliveries in the fourth ODI at Grenada. AP
Gayle, who also became only the second West Indian to pass 10,000 ODI runs in Grenada, will play in his fifth World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on May 30.
"I've been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it's always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format," he told icc-cricket.com.
"I just have to work on the body, and then maybe you can see a bit more Chris Gayle. Things change quickly.
"Hopefully, the body can change in the next couple of months and we can see what happens. What's the matter with the body? I'm nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We'll see. We'll take it slowly."
The Windies fell agonisingly short chasing 419 on Wednesday in a match which featured a world-record 46 sixes.
Gayle is now only 329 runs short of Brian Lara's record tally of 10,348 ODI runs for the Windies.
"I thought it was a great game," he said. "To be able to get 160 is a fantastic knock and it's a great feeling to get another milestone by scoring another century...
"The way I got out, that was disappointing as well. I should have looked to bat a bit deeper."
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler shared the headlines with Gayle after hammering a 77-ball 150 as the World Cup hosts passed 400 for the fourth time since 2015.
"You have to give credit when it's due," said Gayle. "Buttler is that sort of player, he's played around the world to showcase his talent. Everyone knows what he's capable of, he's one of the best strikers in world cricket today."
England, bookmakers' favourites to lift the World Cup for the first time, lead the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final game on Saturday.
"We just have to look to St Lucia and try to square the series and make it 2-2," said Gayle.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 09:35:15 IST
