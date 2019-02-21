First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 3rd ODI Feb 20, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rested for T20I series; Sam Billings and Dawid Malan included in 14-man squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and batsman Dawid Malan return to the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2019 18:46:06 IST

London: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be rested for England's Twenty20 series against the West Indies, selectors announced on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and batsman Dawid Malan return to the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.

In Ben Stokes (L) England have one of the best all-rounders in the world. AFP

In Ben Stokes (L) England have one of the best all-rounders in the world. AFP

Stokes and Buttler were both involved in the Test series in the West Indies and are playing in the ongoing one-day international series which ends on 2 March.

Jason Roy will miss the series to return home for the birth of his first child after the final one-day international.

England, who lost the recent Test series against the West Indies 2-1, are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series after beating the hosts by six wickets in Barbados on Wednesday.

England face a packed schedule in 2019, including a World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, David Willey, Mark Wood

Fixtures

1st T20I - 5 March, St Lucia

2nd T20I - 8 March, Saint Kitts and Nevis

3rd T20I - 10 March, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 18:46:06 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019


fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all