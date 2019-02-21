West Indies vs England: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rested for T20I series; Sam Billings and Dawid Malan included in 14-man squad
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and batsman Dawid Malan return to the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs KWTW China Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 57 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Malaysia Women by 86 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 07:50 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 NEPW vs UAEW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs HKW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala rape case: Sister Lucy, who protested against accused bishop, says sexual abuse is rampant in Church
-
Strength of India-Saudi ties will depend on mutual interests, not homilies on terror, ‘hugplomacy’ or admonition of Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia may believe in terror threat, but its roots in Wahhabi extremism is a danger India can't ignore
-
Alia Bhatt's Safeena from Gully Boy is the Angry Young Woman Bollywood desperately needs
-
Bihar politicos battle it out over bungalows as cost incurred on Tejashwi Yadav's former residence draws outrage
-
Champions League: Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid's resilience proves to be a handful for Juventus in first leg
-
India’s reliance on coal makes its precarious financial underpinnings both curious and troubling
-
Unemployment crisis in India: Why BJP's 2014 election manifesto promising jobs has remained only a political document
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: SP-BSP ने तय किया, कौन-किस सीट से लड़ेगा चुनाव
-
दिल्ली में अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास लुटेरों ने पुलिस पर की फायरिंग
-
कांग्रेस का सरकार पर तीखा हमला- जब देश रो रहा था, तब पीएम मोदी फोटोशूट करा रहे थे
-
दो दिवसीय दौरे पर दक्षिण कोरिया पहुंचे PM, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे
-
गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस को मना-मना कर थक गए लेकिन वे समझने को तैयार नहीं- केजरीवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
London: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be rested for England's Twenty20 series against the West Indies, selectors announced on Thursday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and batsman Dawid Malan return to the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.
In Ben Stokes (L) England have one of the best all-rounders in the world. AFP
Stokes and Buttler were both involved in the Test series in the West Indies and are playing in the ongoing one-day international series which ends on 2 March.
Jason Roy will miss the series to return home for the birth of his first child after the final one-day international.
England, who lost the recent Test series against the West Indies 2-1, are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series after beating the hosts by six wickets in Barbados on Wednesday.
England face a packed schedule in 2019, including a World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series.
England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, David Willey, Mark Wood
Fixtures
1st T20I - 5 March, St Lucia
2nd T20I - 8 March, Saint Kitts and Nevis
3rd T20I - 10 March, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2019 18:46:06 IST