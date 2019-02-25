First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st T20I Feb 24, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 3 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Feb 24, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
AUS in IND Feb 27, 2019
IND vs AUS
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
ENG in WI Feb 27, 2019
WI vs ENG
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England: All-rounder Andre Russell added to hosts' squad for fourth and fifth ODIs

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to make his first international appearance since last August after being named in the hosts' squad on Monday for the upcoming fourth and fifth one-day internationals against England.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 25, 2019 19:21:50 IST

St. George's, Grenada: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to make his first international appearance since last August after being named in the hosts' squad on Monday for the upcoming fourth and fifth one-day internationals against England.

File image of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. Reuters

File image of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. Reuters

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a knee problem, and although chief selector Courtney Browne admitted his fast bowling may be hampered, he said his lower-order hitting could prove crucial.

Russell takes the place of Kemar Roach, who was ruled out of the series with a back injury.

"We believe Russell will add value to the squad," said former Windies wicket-keeper Browne.

"We are well aware that although Andre's bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team."

The five-match series is level at 1-1 heading into Monday's third ODI in Grenada.

The Windies' performances in the opening two matches and their preceding 2-1 Test series victory have raised hopes that they could be surprise title challengers at this year's World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on 30 May.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 19:21:50 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Courtney Browne, Cricket, CWI, England, Kemar Roach, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7090 124
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5657 123
3 Australia 3440 119
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all