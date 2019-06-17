First Cricket
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match, Weather Update in Taunton Today: Cloudy skies predicted but rainfall not expected to affect proceedings

Check out Monday's weather report from Taunton, which is set to play host to the contest between the West Indies and Bangladesh at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 17, 2019 07:33:39 IST

West Indies vs Bangladesh Taunton Weather Update, World Cup 2019: Short balls are coming, and Bangladesh are ready.

File image of The County Club at Taunton. Reuters

File image of The County Ground at Taunton. Reuters

The batsmen have been taking bouncers in the nets in the expectation that West Indies tactics will not change when they meet in their World Cup group match on Monday at Taunton.

Short-pitched deliveries have delivered for West Indies: seven wickets against Pakistan, five against Australia, and against South Africa before the match was rained out. This time around, however, it seems like the rain won't be affecting the run of play, with Accuweather predicting a rain-free day of play.

With no precipitation expected despite cloudy skies, the match should be played in its entirety, and the sun might pop out for a while in the afternoon too. The good weather is a bit of a stroke of luck though, since Taunton does have a forecast of pretty consistent rainfall throughout the rest of the week, including a thunderstorm. However, with this match being the last to be played at The County Ground, this shouldn't affect any cricketing action.

Bangladesh are fully aware of the West Indies fast bowlers' abilities, having faced them in four tests (split 2-2), and nine one-day internationals (Bangladesh leads 7-2) in the past year.

The pitch, conditions and strategy will be different at Taunton, but Steve Rhodes, coach of Bangladesh over the past year, is confident they can handle the West Indies bumpers.

Because of the washed out game against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have had almost a week off, which has been enough time for allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to get overstraining his left thigh while scoring a century against England.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will persist with its own star allrounder, Andre Russell, despite him limping off at the Rose Bowl against England after bowling only two overs. Russell's creaky knees are struggling to allow him to complete games.

After four games each, they have one win each. It's time to get moving if West Indies want to reach their first World Cup semi-finals in 23 years, and Bangladesh for the first time.

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 07:33:39 IST

