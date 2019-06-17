FOUR ! Hammered down the ground by Shakib! He has dominated the opposition attack with ease so far in his stay at the crease. BAN 178/3

Single collected off the first two deliveries, before Shakib hammers a full delivery down the ground for a boundary off the third delivery. Seven off the over. Bangladesh need 143 to win from 23 overs.

FOUR ! A shot of confidence from Shakib, pulling a back-of-length delivery towards the cow corner fence for back-to-back boundaries. BAN 191/3

Some anxious moments on the field for both teams but at this stage I believe Bangladesh are ahead in this fixture. The asking rate is manageable and the Tigers bat deep. Shakib is playing a gem of a knock once again. His dream run in the World Cup continues.

Big over for the Bangladeshis, with Shakib collecting three boundaries, two of them off successive deliveries, as 13 runs are collected off Gabriel's sixth over. Bangladesh need 130 to win from 22 overs.

FOUR ! Shakib certainly has luck on his side today, getting a massive top-edge that sends the ball flying towards the long stop fence for a one bounce four. BAN 198/3

Single off each of the first two deliveries, followed by a boundary to Shakib off a thick top edge that sends the ball flying towards the long stop fence for a one-bounce four. Liton then survives a run-out scare in the fourth delivery, getting his bat down on time, with keeper Shai Hope unable to break the stumps with the ball in hand either. Eight off the over. Bangladesh breach the 200-barrier in the 29th over, needing another 122 to win with seven wickets and a 126 balls left. Drinks called on the field at the end of the over.

Chris Gayle is brought into the attack after the drinks break, with the likes of Gabriel and Russell showing concerns over their fitness. Starts off with a 10-run over, five of those coming off a wide that eventually runs all the way to the fine leg fence. Bangladesh need 112 to win from 120 balls.

Liton pulls the ball beyond the reach of mid on in the second delivery, coming back for a second run. Shakib comes back for a second off the following delivery after guiding the ball towards midwicket. Single collected off the next two balls, with a dot to end the over. Shakib, in the meantime, has entered the nervous 90s. Bangladesh need 107 to win from 114 overs.

Things are looking more and more gloomy for the Windies. Nothing is happening for the bowlers and Bangladesh are playing some sensible cricket. I am very impressed with the way Liton Das has composed himself in this innings. He has shown a lot of maturity and played a timely second fiddle to Shakib.

FOUR ! Pummeled away towards the long off fence by Liton off Gayle! BAN 227/3

Another big over for Bangladesh, with 13 runs coming off it, including two boundaries to Liton Das, who'se scoring at more than run-a-ball at this stage. Bangladesh are cruising towards the target right now, with the required rate just a little over five at the moment. Bangladesh need 94 to win from 108 balls.

SIX ! Just one day since Rohit's six against Hasan Ali, and we witness another six off an uppercut, this one travelling a lot finer over the third man fence! Also brings up the century stand with Shakib for the fourth wicket. BAN 236/3

There's just no stopping these two right now, with another 10 runs being added to the Bangladesh total at the end of the 33rd over, leaving another 84 to be chased at less than five an over. Liton meanwhile, brings up the 100-stand with Shakib with an uppercut over third man for a six.

This is the first century stand for Bangladesh against Windies in ODI World Cup, going past 85 runs stand between Mehrab Hossain and Naimur Rahman at Dublin in 1999.

FOUR! Another streaky boundary for Liton, this one off an inside edge that lands just short of the third man fence . BAN 243/3

FOUR ! Back-to-back centuries for Shakib Al Hasan , who's having a dream World Cup right now! Bring up the three figure mark with a lovely drive through extra cover! He joins a very elite list of cricketers with back-to-back tons in a World Cup. BAN 248/3

10 off Thomas' fifth over, including a boundary each to Liton and Shakib, the latter bringing up his century with a lovely cover drive off the last ball, taking 83 balls to get to the milestone. Bangladesh need another 74 to win from 96 balls.

Fifty up for Liton Das off just 43 balls , collecting a single in the 35th over to bring up the milestone! He has provided Shakib with idea support from the other end, with the partnership putting Bangladesh on course towards a memorable victory (provided they don't suffer a late collapse). BAN 251/3

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Bangladesh batsman to score a century against West Indies in ODI World Cups

Five off the over, including a single to Liton in the third delivery that brings up his half-century off just 43 balls. Unless they suffer a dramatic collapse, this is Bangladesh' game to lose. The 'Tigers' need another 69 to win from 90 balls.

Brilliant century, full of sumptuous shots, from Shakib. Very very watchable. Bangladesh on the highway to an easy win

FOUR ! Lofted over mid on by Shakib, with the fielders now sporting a resigned look on their faces already. BAN 264/3

Couple of mishits in the over, one each to Liton and Shakib, with the ball landing safely beyond the fielder's reach on each occasion. 11 off Thomas' sixth over including a boundary off the last ball to Shakib. Bangladesh need 57 off 84 balls.

FOUR ! Cottrell strayed down the leg side on this occasion, and Shakib didn't spare the loose delivery, flicking it towards the deep backward square leg fence. BAN 270/3

Cottrell starts the over with a wide. Concedes a single to Liton off the third delivery. Just when he appeared to be bowling a decent over, Shakib flicks a full delivery towards the backward square leg fence for his 15th boundary. Bangladesh need 52 to win from 78 balls.

SIX ! Short from Gabriel, and Liton smacks this over the midwicket fence for a maximum! Good catch by the spectator sitting in the front row. BAN 276/6

SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Liton at the start of the 38th over. Another catch by a spectator at the long off! And that brings up the 150-stand for the fourth wicket! BAN 282/3

SIX ! Hat-trick of sixes for Liton Das, this time hooked over the fine leg fence off a short ball from Gabriel! He's in a hurry to finish this now! BAN 288/3

FOUR ! Nudged away towards the third man fence by Shakib! BAN 293/3

24 runs conceded by Gabriel off his seventh over, the most expensive so far in this competition, an over that has all but sealed the game in Bangladesh's favour and nearly eliminates any chance of a late comeback for West Indies (they'll need a miracle now). Liton smacks a hat-trick of sixes off the first three deliveries to move into the 70s, while Shakib guides the ball towards third man for a four off the penultimate ball. Bangladesh need 28 to win from 72 balls.

FOUR ! Right after getting dropped by the bowler, Liton hooks a back-of-length ball from Cottrell towards the backward square-leg fence for his fifth four, moving to 76 in the process. BAN 299/3

Meanwhile, in this World Cup, Shakib is doing exactly what Klusener did in 1999 or even. Highest run scorer in the tournament now along with his five wickets.

Bangladesh are looking to finish this in a hurry now. Perhaps the message has been sent from the dressing room.

Cottrell drops a return catch after Liton shuffles forward and drives the ball straight at the bowler. Was a difficult catch to begin with, but left Cottrell frustrated nevertheless. To make matters worse for the bowler, Liton pulls the ball towards the backward square leg fence for a four off the next ball. Bangladesh need 23 to win from 66 balls.

Shakib collects a brace off the first delivery to bring up the 300 for the Bangladeshis. Liton pulls a short ball from Gabriel towards the backward square leg region, coming the ball falling in no-man's land, allowing the batsman a single. Five off the over. Bangladesh nearly home now, needing 17 to win from 60 balls.

FOUR ! Classic cover drive by Liton, moving into the 80s with that shot, though the possibility of a century is pretty much out of the equation now. BAN 309/3

FOUR ! Slashed over backward point by Liton Das! BAN 315/3 , need just seven more to win from here!

Holder brings himself back at the start of the final powerplay, and concedes 11 off it, including two boundaries to Liton. Bangladesh just one hit over the fence away from collecting their second win of the tournament, and they have nine overs to do so.

FOUR ! Bangladesh hammer West Indies by seven wickets with 51 balls to spare ! Liton gets to hit the winning boundary, guiding the short ball from Gabriel towards the fine leg fence as the Tigers pull off what will go down as one of their greatest victories ever! BAN 322/3

Liton guides the ball towards square on the leg side to collect a brace at the start of the over, before pulling a short ball towards fine-leg to help complete a comfortable seven-wicket victory over West Indies to jump to the fifth spot in the World Cup 2019 points table, ahead of Sri Lanka and West Indies! Shakib slams a second consecutive ton, this one coming in a winning cause, complementing his efforts with the ball earlier in the day.

There's only one team in this tournament worthy of calling itself tigers. #WIvBAN

Shakib : It feels great. Staying at the wicket till the end was satisfying. Have been working on my batting for a month and a half and it has been paying off. It was a team effort. Not sure why, but if I bat at No 3, Ill get more time to bat. If I bat at No 5, I won't get enough time which is not idea. Need to contribute with the ball. At this time I think I'm doing okay. We have to bring our A game against Australia. Hope they will keep supporting us. They have been fantastic.

Following this massive victory, Bangladesh' semi-final hopes are well and truly alive. Whereas for West Indies, things will go downhill from here.

Shakib has played a blinder and he was aptly supported by Liton. One of the greatest run chases in the World Cup history. The crowd here is going berserk.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain : Still we have a chance to go, but we have to win all the matches. Hamstring was bit hurting, but we had enough bowlers to bowl those (death) overs, so no worry on that part. I think the turning moment was Mustafizur getting those two wickets in that one over, including Russell. Always said he's made it in this World Cup and delivered for the team. Doing something that's exceptional. Liton Das batted brilliantly. Normally he's batted as an opener or 3. It's a tough ask for openers to bat at 5. But he's delivered.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain : There are patches on the wicket. Our batting has been good, chasing well. Our last four-five days has been continuous practice. Mithun is not playing. Liton Das is back in the team.

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Not too bad. Would've wanted to bowl as well. Probably have to fight the first 10 overs. Just being positive. Continuing that intent. Just play some proper cricket. We're brought in Darren Bravo as the extra batter in place of Carlos Brathwaite.

OUT ! Chris Gayle's dismissed for a 13-ball duck! Would you believe that! Saifudden gets the early breakthrough for the Bangladeshis, inducing an outside edge with keeper Mushfiq taking a low catch to his left. WI 6/1

Fifty partnership up between Lewis and Hope for the second wicket, the latter guiding the ball towards the leg side for a single to bring up the number. WI 56/1

Fifty up for Evin Lewis in 58 deliveries , and a responsible one from the Windies opener that too, coming at a time when West Indies looked shaky after losing Chris Gayle early. His fourth ODI fifty, three of which have coming in this tournament so far. WI 95/1

FOUR ! Slashed through the gap between the fielders at point and cover. Lewis brings up the 100-partnership with Hope with a boundary ! Windies are now looking solid, in contrast to their position in the first powerplay. WI 108/1

OUT ! Lewis pays the price for excessive aggression, slicing the ball straight to the fielder at long off to depart for 70. WI 122/2

Fifty up for Shai Hope off 75 deliveries , this being a steady innings from the West Indies No 3 with just three boundaries coming along the way at a strike rate of 67. Brings up the milestone with a brace and a single off the first two deliveries. WI 133/2

OUT ! Pooran has to depart, holing out to Sarkar at long on to throw his wicket away after getting off to a decent start. Another wicket for the veteran left-arm spinner. Much like Lewis, Pooran just didn't get the timing right on this slog. WI 159/3

SIX ! Slower bumper from Saifuddin, pitched between middle and leg. Hetmyer waits for the ball to climb, before pulling it over the vacant backward square-leg boundary. Brings up the 200 for the Windies. WI 204/3

SIX ! This is an even bigger hit! Hetmyer crouches low and sends the ball high up in the air, the ball appearing to touch the clouds, before landing well beyond the stands at the midwicket region. Brings up the fifty partnership for the fourth wicket as well ! WI 210/3

Fifty up for Shimron Hetmyer off just 25 deliveries , getting to the milestone with a single towards mid off! What an innings this has been so far from the southpaw, giving the Windies hope of setting up a massive total on the board. WI 241/3

OUT ! Hetmyer's gone! Bangladesh are back in the contest now! Goes for another heave towards the leg side, sending the ball high up in the air. Tamim gets under the ball, and has to slide in order to complete what turns out to be a fine catch in the end. WI 242/4

OUT ! Mustafizur removes Russell! No this ain't an out-of-the-world yorker that floors the batsman, but a cutter that induces an outside edge, with Mushfiq taking a low catch to his right to complete the dismissal. WI 243/5

OUT ! The West Indies skipper's cameo finally comes to an end, but not before he's put the Windies within touching distance of the 300-run mark. Goes for another lofted shot, this time skieing the ball without getting much distance. Mahmudullah settles under the ball and ends up latching on to it rather comfortably. WI 282/6

OUT! Shai Hope falls agonisingly short of his hundred, flicking a low full toss from Mustafizur straight to Liton at deep backward square leg! He goes for 96! Big blow for the Windies with another three overs left in their innings. WI 297/7

BOWLED ! The over may have started disastrously for Saifuddin, but he ends it with a perfect yorker to Bravo, getting him bowled off the last ball of the innings. West Indies finish on 321/8 at the end of their innings!

SIX ! Soumya brings up the fifty stand with a slash behind the point boundary, a flat six! Was dug in short by Russell, and got enough width on the occasion. BAN 52/1

OUT ! It's the short ball from Russell again, only this time Soumya's cramped for room, and ends up edging it to Gayle standing in the slips. BAN 52/1

FOUR! Gets on top of the bounce and smacks the ball wide of mid off to bring up the 100 for Bangladesh as well as the fifty stand with Shakib ! BAN 102/1

Shakib Al Hasan becomes only the second Bangladesh batsman to complete 6,000 ODI runs ! Leading all-rounder for a reason! He takes a double off the penultimate delivery of the 15th over to bring up the milestone!

OUT ! Brilliant piece of fielding by Sheldon Cottrell, catching Tamim Iqbal completely unaware and throwing it back to the striker's end to catch him short of the crease and get the breakthrough as a result. Was driven down the ground, with Tamim stepping out of his crease for a run. Cottrell though collected the ball with his left hand and threw it back to the stumps, all in a fraction of a second . Tamim could do little to get his bat over the crease on time. BAN 121/2

OUT ! Mushfiqur's gone! West Indies suddenly are back in the game with two quick wickets! Quite a careless shot this from the experienced wicket-keeper-batsman, nudging at what was essentially a wide delivery going down leg, resulting in a simple catch for Hope behind the stumps. BAN 133/3

Fifty for Shakib Al Hasan , his fourth 50-plus score in this tournament. What a run he's having with the bat. Has been a day of milestones for him, first completing 6,000 ODI runs and now his fourth half-century on the trot. The all-rounder brings up the milestone in 40 balls, collecting seven boundaries along the way. BAN 139/3

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Liton guides the ball towards square on the leg side to collect a brace at the start of the over, before pulling a short ball towards fine-leg to help complete a comfortable seven-wicket victory over West Indies to jump to the fifth spot in the World Cup 2019 points table, ahead of Sri Lanka and West Indies! Shakib slams a second consecutive ton, this one coming in a winning cause, complementing his efforts with the ball earlier in the day.

Preview: The West Indies all-rounder once again pulled up a knee injury during their eight-wicket defeat to England in a World Cup match here on Friday and he went off the field after bowling to Jonny Bairstow.

The 31-year-old had earlier also left the ground during West Indies' game against Australia on 6 June.

"It's been difficult so far for him. We have been trying our best to keep him on the park, but it is proving difficult," admitted Holder.

Holder desperately wants Russell, who is a match-winner on his day, to be a part of West Indies Playing XI during crucial World Cup matches.

"Going forward, we have to persist. He is here for a reason. We think he can be a match-winner for us. We have just got to cope with him. We have got to do everything we possibly can with him to keep him on the park," the captain said.

The West Indies have suffered their second defeat in four games but Holder is confident of his team making the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"I think it would be very foolish not to be confident (we can reach the semis). There's still a lot of cricket to be played in this tournament. We have only played four games. There is a hell of a lot of cricket left to be played," said Holder.

West Indies will play Bangladesh next, who have just one win from four matches. Bangladesh's previous fixture, against Sri Lanka, was rained out.

Full Squads:

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

