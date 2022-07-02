West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score and updates, 1st T20I

PREVIEW: West Indies and Bangladesh begin the T20I series in Dominica. The home side clinched the two-match Test series 2-0 and would look to continue the perform in this T20I series.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Devon Thomas, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque

