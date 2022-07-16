West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 3rd ODI

Toss Update: Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the third ODI.

PREVIEW: Bangladesh have taken an unassailable lead in the ODI series and they would be looking the complete a whitewash in Guyana. West Indies on the other side, would seek to take away a consolation win.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

