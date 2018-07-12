First Cricket
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Sabina Park

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 1 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, July 12, 2018

45/1
Overs
19.0
R/R
2.37
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
4
Kraigg Brathwaite Batting 20 65 2 0

Windies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the second cricket Test against Bangladesh because of the hamstring he strained in the innings victory in Antigua.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Roach, who took five wickets in 12 balls, was ordered to rest, and Alzarri Joseph was brought into the 13-man squad on Tuesday.

Joseph's last Test was in August, but he only recently returned to playing after a six-month layoff because of a stress fracture.

On his international return for the President's XI against Bangladesh two weeks ago, he was the most successful bowler with 4-53 from 15 overs.

Joseph has played six Tests, taking 15 wickets.

The second Test starts on Thursday at Sabina Park.

With inputs from AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

