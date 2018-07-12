West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Sabina Park
Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 1 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 12, 2018
Windies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the second cricket Test against Bangladesh because of the hamstring he strained in the innings victory in Antigua.
File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
Roach, who took five wickets in 12 balls, was ordered to rest, and Alzarri Joseph was brought into the 13-man squad on Tuesday.
Joseph's last Test was in August, but he only recently returned to playing after a six-month layoff because of a stress fracture.
On his international return for the President's XI against Bangladesh two weeks ago, he was the most successful bowler with 4-53 from 15 overs.
Joseph has played six Tests, taking 15 wickets.
The second Test starts on Thursday at Sabina Park.
With inputs from AP
Jul 12, 2018
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Antigua: Visitors 62/6, trail by 301
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Windies start series with massive win
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Antigua: Visitors bowled out for 43; hosts lead by 158