West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua
Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 3 of 1st Test between West Indies and Bangladesh
FirstCricket Staff,
July 06, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3798
|131
|2
|India
|4366
|125
|3
|Australia
|2355
|124
|4
|England
|2200
|116
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
West Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs
Toggle between tabs for LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary
North Sound (Antigua): Bangladesh's batsmen failed for a second time in the first cricket test on Thursday as Windies closed in on a three-day victory.
The tourists ended Day 2 on 62-6 in 18 overs — after its first-innings of 43, the lowest score ever for Bangladesh — to trail hosts by 301 runs with only four second-innings wickets left.
File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
Windies resumed overnight on 201-2 and went on to 406 all out, with Kraigg Brathwaite scoring 121, Shai Hope 67 and Devon Smith 58.
Windies had taken complete control on Wednesday after Kemar Roach claimed a remarkable five wickets in 12 balls and Bangladesh posted the second shortest test first innings of all time, lasting just 18.4 overs.
Roach became the third cricketer, after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa's Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries, the fewest number in which the feat has been achieved.
Roach did not take to the field for the second innings because of a hamstring injury.
Windies, led by Brathwaite's seventh test hundred, secured a 363-run first innings advantage before its attack quickly set about completing the job.
Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel had Tamim Iqbal (13) caught by Hope off the fourth delivery of the third over, before bowling Mominul Haque for a duck two balls later.
Captain Jason Holder removed Liton Das (2) to leave Bangladesh struggling on 16-3. Das was the only batsman to reach double figures in the visitors' first innings.
Gabriel continued the demolition, removing Mushfiqur Rahim (8) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (12) as he posted figures of 4-36.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 06, 2018
Also See
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Antigua: Visitors 62/6, trail by 301
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Antigua: Visitors bowled out for 43; hosts lead by 158
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Jason Holder and Co end Day 1 with 158-run lead after bowling out visitors out for 43