ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Shakib Al Hasan enters select club, Shai Hope continues good run and more

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Liton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton. Here are statistical highlights from the match.

Umang Pabari, Jun 18, 2019 13:38:12 IST

Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Liton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.

Shakib Al Hasan's ton guided Bangladesh to an easy win. AFP

Shakib Al Hasan's ton guided Bangladesh to an easy win. AFP

Bangladesh's highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.

Here are some statistical highlights from the match

#The stand of 116 runs between Lewis-Hope for the second wicket is now the highest for West Indies against Bangladesh for any wicket in a World Cup match. Their previous highest was 81 came at Bridgetown in 2007 between Chanderpaul and Sarwan.

#Shai Hope registered his sixth consecutive fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in ODIs. His last six ODI innings against them - 96, 74, 87, 109, 108*, 146*.

#Shimron Hetmyer's fifty in 25 balls against Bangladesh at Taunton is now the joint fastest of this World Cup alongside Alex Carey who did against India earlier in the World Cup.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player to score 6,000-plus runs in ODIs for Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth player to score 6,000-plus runs and take 250-plus wickets in ODIs after Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, and Shahid Afridi.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second Bangladesh player with five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal who achieved the feat in 2012.

#The 189-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das for the fourth wicket is now the highest for Bangladesh for any wicket in ICC ODI World Cup, going past 142 runs stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim against South Africa at The Oval in 2019.

#Shakib Al Hasan's 124* runs is now the second highest second individual score for Bangladesh in an ICC ODI WC match, behind Mahmudullah's 128* runs against New Zealand, which came at Hamilton in 2015.

#Bangladesh chased down a target of 322 runs successfully against West Indies at Taunton which is now the second highest in ICC ODI World Cup. The highest is 328 by Ireland against England at Bangalore in 2011.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 13:38:12 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review, Shai Hope, Shakib Al Hasan, Stats, West Indies Vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

