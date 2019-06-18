Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Liton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.

Bangladesh's highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.

Here are some statistical highlights from the match

#The stand of 116 runs between Lewis-Hope for the second wicket is now the highest for West Indies against Bangladesh for any wicket in a World Cup match. Their previous highest was 81 came at Bridgetown in 2007 between Chanderpaul and Sarwan.

#Shai Hope registered his sixth consecutive fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in ODIs. His last six ODI innings against them - 96, 74, 87, 109, 108*, 146*.

#Shimron Hetmyer's fifty in 25 balls against Bangladesh at Taunton is now the joint fastest of this World Cup alongside Alex Carey who did against India earlier in the World Cup.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player to score 6,000-plus runs in ODIs for Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth player to score 6,000-plus runs and take 250-plus wickets in ODIs after Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, and Shahid Afridi.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second Bangladesh player with five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal who achieved the feat in 2012.

#The 189-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das for the fourth wicket is now the highest for Bangladesh for any wicket in ICC ODI World Cup, going past 142 runs stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim against South Africa at The Oval in 2019.

#Shakib Al Hasan's 124* runs is now the second highest second individual score for Bangladesh in an ICC ODI WC match, behind Mahmudullah's 128* runs against New Zealand, which came at Hamilton in 2015.

#Bangladesh chased down a target of 322 runs successfully against West Indies at Taunton which is now the second highest in ICC ODI World Cup. The highest is 328 by Ireland against England at Bangalore in 2011.

