West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan revels in 'one of the best' knocks of his career in epic chase
Shakib's majestic display paved the way for Bangladesh to record the second highest run chase in World Cup history as they reached 322/3 at Taunton on Monday. Hitting 16 fours in his unbeaten 99-ball innings, Shakib was well supported by Liton Das, who scored 94 from 69 balls in his first World Cup appearance.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Shakib Al Hasan admitted his match-winning 124 in Bangladesh's World Cup victory over the West Indies ranked as one of the best moments of his career.
Hitting 16 fours in his unbeaten 99-ball innings, Shakib was well supported by Liton Das, who scored 94 from 69 balls in his first World Cup appearance.
Shakib rated his ton against West Indies as one of the best of his career. AP
The pair's unbroken stand of 189 was the second highest for the fourth wicket in World Cup history.
It was a memorable day for Shakib, who rated both his performance and his team's among the greatest he has experienced.
"It's obviously one of the best, because the way we chased that run, the way I paced the innings, I was never in a rush. I didn't have to play too many shots from a good ball," he told reporters.
"I had to be patient. And I was patient enough to put the bad ball away.
"I think every time I did that quite well. And it's one of the key things in my batting in this chase." Only Ireland's 329/7 against England in 2011 stands as a bigger World Cup run chase.
But Shakib insisted Bangladesh never doubted they could overhaul the West Indies' total of 321/8.
In the end, they reached the target with 8.3 overs to spare thanks to Shakib and Das.
"At the end of the first innings in the dressing room, no one felt that this was tough. Everyone was comfortable and was chilling," he said.
"It gave a lot of confidence in the dressing room and belief that we could chase that run.
"Once we started batting, I think the way the openers started their innings, everyone in the dressing room felt good and comfortable and relaxed.
"That helped us a lot. So at no point in time, we had to panic." Shakib has now scored two centuries in this World Cup after hitting 121 against England.
In the course of the West Indies match, he became just the second player to score 6,000 career ODI runs for the Tigers.
His heroics have kept Bangladesh in with a chance of making the semi-finals and Shakib hopes there are more golden moments to come.
"I don't know if this is the best I have been batting or not, but so far it's going well and fingers crossed, hope it continues," he said.
Updated Date:
Jun 18, 2019 10:50:13 IST
