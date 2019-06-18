First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shai Hope dismisses strike-rate criticism, says aim was to bat long

"Whenever I step to the crease, it's a case of batting as long as possible. Don't leave it for anyone else in the final overs, you just have to take responsibility," Hope said of his innings.

Press Trust of India, Jun 18, 2019 12:28:53 IST

West Indies' low scoring rate has come under severe criticism after Bangladesh scripted the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history, but Shai Hope defended his 121-ball 96, saying he looked to add stability with wickets falling regularly in the middle-overs.

Shai Hope's 96 runs came off 121 balls. AFP

Bangladesh chased down a target of 322 with 8.3 overs to spare and Windies captain Jason Holder said they had been under-par as far as scoring rate was concerned.

But wicketkeeper-batsman Hope brushed it aside, claiming that his main aim was to add solidity to a side that has been losing wickets with regularity in the middle-overs during the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

"Whenever I step to the crease, it's a case of batting as long as possible. Don't leave it for anyone else in the final overs, you just have to take responsibility," Hope was quoted as saying by ICC website.

Seventh in the table after three losses from five games, the West Indies now face an uphill task to make the World Cup semi-finals and Hope promised to do 'whatever he can' to help the West Indies

"I can massively improve it (the strike rate). Whatever I can do to improve, I'll do that," he said.

"But it was a bit of a difficult spot for me in the sense that we keep losing wickets in the middle overs and putting the lower half under a bit of pressure. Having said that we need to keep the innings together and get as many runs as we can, especially in the back-end," added the 25-year-old.

Next up is a game against New Zealand, in Manchester on Saturday, and Hope said now is the time for major soul-searching if he and his teammates are to turn their form around.

"It's now must-win. We have to put everything into getting those runs. As a team, we have to go back to the drawing board, find solutions and go and win the game," said Hope.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 12:28:53 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Shai Hope, West Indies Vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 West Indies

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

