West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 17, 2019 07:55:06 IST

His troublesome knee flaring up time and again but West Indies skipper Jason Holder insists that "match-winner" Andre Russell's fitness is a gamble worth taking.

The West Indies all-rounder once again pulled up a knee injury during their eight-wicket defeat to England in a World Cup match here on Friday and he went off the field after bowling to Jonny Bairstow.

The 31-year-old had earlier also left the ground during West Indies' game against Australia on 6 June.

"It's been difficult so far for him. We have been trying our best to keep him on the park, but it is proving difficult," admitted Holder.

Holder desperately wants Russell, who is a match-winner on his day, to be a part of West Indies Playing XI during crucial World Cup matches.

"Going forward, we have to persist. He is here for a reason. We think he can be a match-winner for us. We have just got to cope with him. We have got to do everything we possibly can with him to keep him on the park," the captain said.

The West Indies have suffered their second defeat in four games but Holder is confident of his team making the semifinals of the World Cup.

"I think it would be very foolish not to be confident (we can reach the semis). There's still a lot of cricket to be played in this tournament. We have only played four games. There is a hell of a lot of cricket left to be played," said Holder.

West Indies will play Bangladesh next, who have just one win from four matches. Bangladesh's previous fixture, against Sri Lanka, was rained out.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh match:

When will West Indies vs Bangladesh match take place?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh match will take place on 17 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh fixture will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

What time does the match begin?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

West Indies Team Players: Chris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell

Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 08:02:50 IST

