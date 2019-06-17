West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Don't underestimate the Tigers', Twitter left wide-eyed after Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das' heroics
Shakib Al Hasan scored his second consecutive ton of the ongoing World Cup as Bangladesh registered a seven-wicket win over West Indies.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Bangladesh achieved the second highest run chase in Cricket World Cup history and pushed the West Indies close to elimination in a comfortable seven-wicket victory.
When the West Indies surged to post 321-8, it knew every team making 300-plus batting first had won in this World Cup. Eight times out of eight.
But Bangladesh treated the fact like fluff on a shirt, flicking it off, as it reached 322-3 to win with 51 balls to spare.
Shakib Al Hasan starred in the comeback with 124 not out, his second successive century in the tournament, and Liton Das added 94 not out in his World Cup debut. They combined for an unbeaten 189 in 22.3 overs.
Bangladesh's second precious win in five matches lifted it into the top half of the standings.
The deflated West Indies, however, dropped to one win in five, and a hard road ahead against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to reach the semi-finals for the time in 23 years.
It's needless to mention that Twitter was all united in singing praises for Bangladesh as they registered a famous win their cricket's history.
Here's how ex-cricketers and experts reacted to the result:
Special praise for match-winner Shakib Al Hasan
