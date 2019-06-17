Bangladesh achieved the second highest run chase in Cricket World Cup history and pushed the West Indies close to elimination in a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

When the West Indies surged to post 321-8, it knew every team making 300-plus batting first had won in this World Cup. Eight times out of eight.

But Bangladesh treated the fact like fluff on a shirt, flicking it off, as it reached 322-3 to win with 51 balls to spare.

Shakib Al Hasan starred in the comeback with 124 not out, his second successive century in the tournament, and Liton Das added 94 not out in his World Cup debut. They combined for an unbeaten 189 in 22.3 overs.

Bangladesh's second precious win in five matches lifted it into the top half of the standings.

The deflated West Indies, however, dropped to one win in five, and a hard road ahead against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to reach the semi-finals for the time in 23 years.

It's needless to mention that Twitter was all united in singing praises for Bangladesh as they registered a famous win their cricket's history.

Here's how ex-cricketers and experts reacted to the result:

What. A. Win. 7 wickets and over 8 overs to spare. Bangladesh has become the first team to successfully chase 250+ total in the #CWC19 #BANvsWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 17, 2019

This is one of the most powerful batting performances I have seen from Bangladesh. And I have been watching them for a while. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2019

Very well played Bangladesh! Fantastic run chase!#cwc19 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 17, 2019

This was one clinical performance. The way Bangladesh played today and chased down 322, i hope we learn something out of it.

This is how you avoid collapses and chase big totals. #BanVsWi #cwc2019 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 17, 2019

Bangladesh, meanwhile, became the first ever side in #CWC history to successfully chase a target of 300+ and do so with over 50+ balls to spare!#CWC19#CWC2019#WIvBan#BanvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 17, 2019

Special praise for match-winner Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib should take over as Universe Boss #WIvBAN #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 17, 2019

Beaten South Africa,Now again Wonderful chase by @BCBtigers against the windies. It was pure brilliance by @Sah75official to win the game for them #BANvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 17, 2019

When we talk of the modern greats, how often do we refer to @Sah75official in the chatter? His stats suggest he is arguably the best all rounder in the world: deserves far greater recognition. Is Bangladesh’s once in a Gen cricketer who remains his country’s flag-bearer.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 17, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has arguably played better ODI innings for Bangladesh but he might not have played a more significant innings than that. This tournament may finally be the moment that his astonishing career gets the recognition it deserves. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 17, 2019

