First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Windies assistant coach Roddy Estwick urges team to stick together in wake of crushing defeat against Bangladesh

Odds are against West Indies now with just four games left to salvage any hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup in the 10-team tournament.

Press Trust of India, Jun 18, 2019 19:00:37 IST

Taunton: "Stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions," said West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, urging his side to stick together and come back stronger after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the World Cup here.

Sent into bat, West Indies posted 321 for eight but a below-par bowling performance saw Bangladesh script the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history, knocking off the target of 322 with 8.3 overs to spare on Monday.

"If you look at it, I thought we were 60 runs short on that pitch and on that size field. We then didn't take the opportunities that came our way. We were always behind Bangladesh once they got through to 70/1," said Estwick after West Indies lost its third match on the trot in five games.

West Indies have won one match out of five till now. Reuters

West Indies have won one match out of five till now. Reuters

"The big players didn't kick on but saying that we made 321 runs and should have been able to defend that. But we can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' - we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that."

"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone. We have to stick together; that's how good teams pull through. Stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions," Estwick added.

Odds are against West Indies now with just four games left to salvage any hopes of making it to the semi-finals in the 10-team tournament. However, Estwick said his team will fight it out till the end. "We're not down and out yet. We're going to fight and come back harder," he said. "Give Bangladesh credit. They played well and they're an improving side. They've played us now five times in the recent past and have beaten us every time. We just have to go away and put our heads together and find a solution."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 19:00:37 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Roddy Estwick, Taunton, West Indies, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all