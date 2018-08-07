Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Hider has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for using inappropriate language during his side’s second T20I against the West Indies at Lauderhill on Saturday.

Abu Hider was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the 22-year-old’s disciplinary record. The incident happened in the 14th over of the Windies’ run-chase when Abu Hider ignored an earlier warning by the on-field umpires by again using inappropriate language after Rovman Powell had hit him for a six.

After the end of the match, Abu Hider admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Joel Wilson, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite, as well as fourth umpire Nigel Duguid. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Press release from ICC.