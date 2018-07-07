First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 2nd T20I Jul 06, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 5 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 6 Jul 06, 2018
ZIM Vs AUS
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2018: Windies crush visitors to clinch first Test by an innings and 219 runs

Bangladesh delayed the inevitable for almost two hours when its last wicket fell and West Indies won their first cricket Test by an innings and 219 runs

The Associated Press, July 07, 2018

North Sound (Antigua): Bangladesh delayed the inevitable for almost two hours when its last wicket fell and Windies won their first cricket Test by an innings and 219 runs on Friday inside seven sessions.

Bangladesh, after its lowest test score of 43 in the first innings, was all out for 144 in the second after resuming day three on 62-6.

Devon Smith (L), Jason Holder (C) and Shane Dowrich (R) of West Indies after winning on Day 3 of the 1st Test. AFP

Devon Smith (L), Jason Holder (C) and Shane Dowrich (R) of West Indies walk back after winning on Day 3 of the 1st Test. AFP

Windies showed the folly of the Bangladesh batsmen's shot-making by posting 406.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan stalled the home side's attack with a career-best test score of 64 off 74 balls. He resumed the day on 7 and went after Shannon Gabriel, but another quick, Miguel Cummins, bagged him with a caught-and-bowled.

Hasan was the ninth wicket out. Rubel Hossain, with whom Hasan combined for 55, was last man out on 16, losing his leg stump to Cummins.

All four Windies pacemen took five wickets in the match. Kemar Roach took five in 12 deliveries in the first innings and didn't bowl in the second after hurting his hamstring. Nevertheless, Bangladesh also couldn't handle Gabriel, Cummins, and captain Jason Holder.

Mahmudullah, on 15 overnight, was out to the second delivery of the morning without adding to his score. He edged Holder to third slip.

Next to go was Kamrul Islam, whose middle stump was uprooted by Gabriel on 7 at 88-8.

Hasan and Hossain put off the end in a defiant 13 overs together.

The second and final test starts on Thursday in Kingston.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Jason Holder #Kamrul Islam #Kemar Roach #Kingston #Mahmudullah #Miguel Cummins #Nurul Hasan #Shannon Gabriel #West Indies #West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2018

Also See

Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3798 131
2 India 4366 125
3 Australia 2355 124
4 England 2200 116
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all