West Indies vs Bangladesh 2018: Windies crush visitors to clinch first Test by an innings and 219 runs
Bangladesh delayed the inevitable for almost two hours when its last wicket fell and West Indies won their first cricket Test by an innings and 219 runs
The Associated Press,
July 07, 2018
North Sound (Antigua): Bangladesh delayed the inevitable for almost two hours when its last wicket fell and Windies won their first cricket Test by an innings and 219 runs on Friday inside seven sessions.
Bangladesh, after its lowest test score of 43 in the first innings, was all out for 144 in the second after resuming day three on 62-6.
Devon Smith (L), Jason Holder (C) and Shane Dowrich (R) of West Indies walk back after winning on Day 3 of the 1st Test. AFP
Windies showed the folly of the Bangladesh batsmen's shot-making by posting 406.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan stalled the home side's attack with a career-best test score of 64 off 74 balls. He resumed the day on 7 and went after Shannon Gabriel, but another quick, Miguel Cummins, bagged him with a caught-and-bowled.
Hasan was the ninth wicket out. Rubel Hossain, with whom Hasan combined for 55, was last man out on 16, losing his leg stump to Cummins.
All four Windies pacemen took five wickets in the match. Kemar Roach took five in 12 deliveries in the first innings and didn't bowl in the second after hurting his hamstring. Nevertheless, Bangladesh also couldn't handle Gabriel, Cummins, and captain Jason Holder.
Mahmudullah, on 15 overnight, was out to the second delivery of the morning without adding to his score. He edged Holder to third slip.
Next to go was Kamrul Islam, whose middle stump was uprooted by Gabriel on 7 at 88-8.
Hasan and Hossain put off the end in a defiant 13 overs together.
The second and final test starts on Thursday in Kingston.
Updated Date:
Jul 07, 2018
