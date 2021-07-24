West Indies vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Barbados: Nicholas Pooran scores 59 in 4-wicket win

West Indies beat Australia by 4 wickets
|Australia
|West Indies
|187/10 (47.1 ov) - R/R 3.96
|191/6 (38.0 ov) - R/R 5.03
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nicholas Pooran
|not out
|59
|75
|2
|2
|Alzarri Joseph
|not out
|5
|10
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Starc
|10
|1
|26
|3
|Ashton Turner
|6
|0
|37
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 165/6 (34.3)
|
26 (26) R/R: 7.42
Nicholas Pooran 16(11)
Alzarri Joseph 5(10)
|
Jason Holder 52(69) S.R (75.36)
lbw b Mitchell Starc
Toggle between tabs to switch between scorecard and commentary
1st ODI report: Mitchell Starc took five wickets for 48 runs and Josh Hazlewood 3-11 as Australia bowled out the West Indies for 123 on Tuesday to win the first one-day cricket international by 133 runs.
The West Indies’ innings was in tatters at 27-6 in the eighth over and they were finally all out in the 27th over chasing a revised total of 257 in 49 overs in a rain-affected match.
Captain Kieron Pollard helped the home team fend off the threat of a record low score, making 56 and putting on 68 for the seventh wicket with Alzarri Joseph (17).
Australia’s stand-in captain Alex Carey earlier also made a half century in a 104-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ashton Turner to lead the tourists to 252-9 in their 49 overs. Carey took over the captaincy for the first time in a one-day international from Aaron Finch who was ruled out of the match with a knee injury.
Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. took 5-39, a maiden five-wicket bag in one-day internationals, and narrowly missed a hat trick to limit the Australian total. But the complete failure of the West Indies’ top order in the face of accurate bowling from Starc and Hazlewood gave Australia a convincing win.
With inputs from AP
Finch re-aggravated a right knee injury during last week's fifth Twenty20 against the West Indies and Cricket Australia said his availability for the second and third ODIs will be assessed on a daily basis.
Both teams including support staff will immediately go into isolation after the detection of the case
Hetmyer’s 61 off 36 balls with four sixes and two fours paced the home side to 196 for four after they were sent in to bat yet again by visiting captain Aaron Finch