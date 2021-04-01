Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite signs for Gloucestershire

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has joined Gloucestershire for the first eight matches of this season's County Championship, the club announced on Thursday.

The opening batsman, who replaced Jason Holder as red-ball skipper of the Windies last month, will head to Britain at the end of his country's ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to finish on Friday.

He could make his Gloucestershire debut in their championship opener against Surrey next week but it is more likely that he will make his bow for the county in their match against Somerset, starting on 15 April.

"I truly look forward to the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire," said Brathwaite, who has previously had spells at Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan.

"I have always enjoyed county cricket and cherished the times I've been able to play in England. I'm excited to come to Bristol and do my best for the team, the club and of course the Gloucestershire supporters."

Brathwaite, who is featuring in his 68th Test this week and is closing in on 4,000 runs in the format, is expected to bat alongside club captain Chris Dent at the top of the Gloucestershire order.

"To be able to bring somebody in who has played the number of Tests Kraigg has, and now as captain, is going to be a massive boost for the guys in the dressing room," said Gloucestershire's interim head coach Ian Harvey.

