West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle to call it quits in ODIs after 2019 ICC World Cup
Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this year's World Cup in England and Wales, Windies Cricket announced on Sunday.
St John's, Antigua and Barbuda: Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this year's World Cup in England and Wales, Windies Cricket announced on Sunday.
File image of Chris Gayle. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup
The big-hitting 39-year-old opener, who has scored 9,727 runs in 284 ODIs, is set to play his first international since last July against England on Wednesday.
Gayle needs 677 more runs to surpass the great Brian Lara as the West Indies' all-time record ODI runscorer, a feat he will be hoping to achieve at his fifth World Cup, which starts on 30 May.
He has been mainly a T20 specialist since making his last Test appearance in 2014, and most recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League earlier this month.
Since making his debut in 1999, Gayle has also scored a Windies record of 23 ODI hundreds, including the first ever World Cup double century against Zimbabwe four years ago.
The game in Barbados on Wednesday is the first of a five-match series against World Cup favourites England.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2019 23:21:35 IST