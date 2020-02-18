First Cricket
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas recovering at home after escaping serious injury in Jamaica car accident

Thomas, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital following the incident. The player’s agent, Mark Neita, later confirmed that he has escaped serious injury and that he was “at home resting” after the incident.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 18, 2020 16:49:04 IST

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas was involved in a car accident in Jamaica on Sunday, reported the Jamaica Observer.

Thomas was reportedly driving an Audi car which overturned at Jamaica’s Highway 2000 in the later hours of Sunday.

Thomas, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital following the incident. The player’s agent, Mark Neita, later confirmed that he has escaped serious injury and that he was “at home resting” after the incident.

West Indies teammate Tino Best extended his wishes to Thomas.

The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) has wished him a speedy recovery.

“The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” the statement said.

Thomas, who made his ODI debut in 2018 against India, was an integral part of the Windies’ bowling attack in last year’s 50-over World Cup, taking nine wickets from as many games in their unimpressive campaign. He has gone onto make a total of 20 appearances in ODIs and 10 in T20Is for the Caribbean side, taking 27 and nine wickets in the respective formats.

