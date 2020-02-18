West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas recovering at home after escaping serious injury in Jamaica car accident
Thomas, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital following the incident. The player’s agent, Mark Neita, later confirmed that he has escaped serious injury and that he was “at home resting” after the incident.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW vs THAW - Feb 19th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rise of CCTV in Digital India isn't making us more secure; policing and surveillance reforms are need of the hour
-
Sensex, Nifty clock 4th successive loss as AGR woes hit telecom, financial stocks; Bharti Airtel, IndusInd among top losers
-
Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Govt-appointed panel upset over leakage of recommendations; 1951 suggested as base year for defining indigenous people
-
A field guide to field guides: Be it a title on birds or trees, for nature enthusiasts there are few tomes as useful
-
Arvind Kejriwal claims to have won on basis of 'development politics', but his claims need to be judged on merit
-
Narcos: Mexico season 2 review — Too many crooks spoil this broth, but Felix Gallardo can still get you high
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Vintage Kim Clijsters shows glimpses of 2011 heyday in 'third coming'
-
Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,868, country sees 1,886 new confirmed cases; health report says 80% of recent cases of infection were mild
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas was involved in a car accident in Jamaica on Sunday, reported the Jamaica Observer.
Thomas was reportedly driving an Audi car which overturned at Jamaica’s Highway 2000 in the later hours of Sunday.
Thomas, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital following the incident. The player’s agent, Mark Neita, later confirmed that he has escaped serious injury and that he was “at home resting” after the incident.
West Indies teammate Tino Best extended his wishes to Thomas.
The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) has wished him a speedy recovery.
“The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” the statement said.
Thomas, who made his ODI debut in 2018 against India, was an integral part of the Windies’ bowling attack in last year’s 50-over World Cup, taking nine wickets from as many games in their unimpressive campaign. He has gone onto make a total of 20 appearances in ODIs and 10 in T20Is for the Caribbean side, taking 27 and nine wickets in the respective formats.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2020 16:49:04 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Destiny’s cruel hand casts giant shadow over Rohit Sharma's red-ball fairytale...again
BCCI grant Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association to help kick-start operations
Indian Cricketers Association to set up office in Bengaluru, says president Ashok Malhotra