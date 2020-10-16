West Indies name Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer for proposed two-Test series in New Zealand

Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer were named Friday in the West Indies squad for a proposed two-Test series in New Zealand, having turned down invitations for the tour of England earlier this year.

The top-order batsmen both opted out of the Test series against England in July that marked the return of international cricket following the coronavirus shutdown.

Bravo and Hetmyer have been recalled along with fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, who also skipped the England tour, as part of a 15-man squad backed up by six reserve players.

Hetmyer and Paul were also included in the T20 squad for a three-match series that precedes the two Tests.

West Indies are due to play the first Test in Hamilton from 3-7 December. The second is scheduled for Wellington from 11-15 December.

Both series are subject to clearance from the two teams' cricket boards and the New Zealand government.

"The return of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul will bolster the team," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"I expect that Darren will solidify the top-order, hopefully making it more productive, while Shimron gives the squad more options in the middle-order and it is another opportunity for him to show how good a player he is.

"Keemo provides another wicket-taking seam option."

All-rounder Andre Russell and top-order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have chosen not to participate in the tour.

Shai Hope was omitted from the Test squad following a sustained poor run of form. He scored just 105 runs in six innings in three Tests against England.

"Shai is a player who I think has a tremendous future in Test cricket but at the moment he needs to reorganise his Test match game and get his batting in the longest version, back to its best," said Harper.

Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales

T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams