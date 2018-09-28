West Indies look to prepare for India Test series with two-day warm-up game scheduled against Board President's XI
The West Indies team was initially scheduled to reach India on 10 September but landed in India only last Wednesday ahead of their tour that includes two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs BAN - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: India opt to field, make five changes
-
Sui Dhaaga movie review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan are sweet in this rallying cry for self-sufficiency and self-respect
-
Ayodhya verdict: SC ruling paves way for stern test of 'Shiv-bhakt' Rahul Gandhi's soft-Hindutva strategy
-
Britain reiterates support for India's bid to join NSG even as China remains opposed: A look at where P5 countries stand
-
Govt’s 9-airports-a-year claim: Narendra Modi makes a ‘safe landing’ after Twitter turbulence
-
India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Final at Dubai: भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया
-
-
जानिए उनके बारे में सबकुछ, जो देश के पहले लोकपाल की खोज में लगे हैं
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला: सभी उम्र की महिलाओं को मंदिर में प्रवेश की मिली इजाजत
-
भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामला: चार हफ्तों तक और नजरबंद रहेंगे गिरफ्तार सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Vadodara: Denied adequate preparation time in India, the West Indies would look to utilise all its resources when they take on Board President's XI in their only warm-up match, a two-day affair, starting in Vadodara on Saturday, ahead of the two-Test series.
The West Indies team was initially scheduled to reach India on 10 September but landed in India only last Wednesday ahead of their tour that includes two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.
File image of West Indies captain Jason Holder. AP
The Caribbean cricketers were forced to train at the ICC Global Academy in Dubai prior to the series against India, after the BCCI expressed its inability to provide them with required facilities due to the ongoing domestic season.
Their preparation not ideal, the visitors would be eyeing to get into the business straight away and use the two-day game to full use to get acclimatised with the Indian conditions.
West Indies will begin their India tour with the first Test scheduled at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on October 4, followed by the second and final Test starting October 12 in Hyderabad.
The two Tests will be followed by five ODIs, with the first match scheduled at Guwahati on 21 October. The next three matches will be played in Indore, Pune, and Mumbai, before the fifth and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on 1 November.
The series will be capped off with three T20Is to be played in Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai from 4 to 11 November.
The tourists will miss the services of Kemar Roach in the warm-up match as the pacer had left for Barbados following the death of his grandmother and will rejoin the squad after her funeral.
The 13-men Board President's XI will be led by middle-order batsman Karun Nair, who was benched throughout India's Test tour of England.
Besides, the BP XI will also have Hanuma Vihari, who made a fifty and a duck on debut in the fifth Test against England and Prithvi Shaw, who was also called up for the final two Tests in England but did not get a game.
Prolific runner scorer in domestic cricket, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer and Ankit Bawne will form a strong batting line-up for the home team.
The bowling attack will be led by Kerala's Basil Thampi, and will have inexperienced campaigners like Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, Tamil Nadu pacer K Vignesh, Madhya Pradesh's Avesh Khan, Bengal's Ishan Porel besides all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.
Teams (from):
West Indies Test: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Board President's XI: Karun Nair (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI in warm-up game at Vadodara
India vs West Indies: Selectors ponder over Shikhar Dhawan's form, fitness of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin ahead of Tests
Saurashtra name Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja in squad for upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy