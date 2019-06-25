West Indies batting great Brian Lara was on Tuesday taken to a Mumbai hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain. Lara is in India as part of the Star Sports expert panel for the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Lara was taken to the Global Hospital in Lower Parel. As per The Hindu, he was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 PM and medical tests began almost immediately.

He was at a nearby hotel when he complained of discomfort and was rushed to the hospital.

News agency ANI stated the hospital will be making a public statement shortly on Lara's condition.

Lara, who turned 50 on 2 May, is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen in cricket's history. He holds the record for the highest individual Test score, an unbeaten 501, and is the only man to score 400 in a Test.

Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies from 1990 to 2007.

In 131 Tests, Brian Lara amassed 11,953 runs including 34 hundreds and 48 fifties. In 299 ODIs, Lara scored 10,405 runs including 19 hundreds and 63 fifties.

He has long been compared to another legendary batsman of that era - Sachin Tendulkar. They dominated the batting charts in the 1990s and kept their best for Australian bowlers. In 31 Tests against Australia, Lara scored 2856 runs including 9 hundreds and 11 fifties.