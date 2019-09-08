West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action again, will be reviewed by ICC
Brathwaite, who bowls part-time off-spin has been reported in the past as well. His action came under scrutiny in August 2017, but he was later cleared following an independent assessment.
Dubai: West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite on Sunday was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which concluded on 2 September.
The report was submitted by the match officials to Windies management. It cited the concerns regarding the legality of Brathwaite's bowling action during the match.
Kraigg Brathwaite will now be required to submit to further testing by 14 September. AFP
Brathwaite will now be required to submit to further testing by 14 September. However, he is permitted to keep on bowling in international cricket until the results of his test are revealed.
The 26-year-old, who bowls part-time off-spin has been reported in the past as well. His action came under scrutiny in August 2017, but he was later cleared following an independent assessment.
Under Article 2.1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct, illegal action is defined as "An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player's elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released".
West Indies were recently defeated by India 2-0 in the two-match Test series. They had also lost the limited-over series leg against the Men in Blue. They lost 2-0 in the ODIs whereas they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series.
Updated Date:
Sep 08, 2019 15:19:25 IST
