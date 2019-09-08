First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action again, will be reviewed by ICC

Brathwaite, who bowls part-time off-spin has been reported in the past as well. His action came under scrutiny in August 2017, but he was later cleared following an independent assessment.

Asian News International, Sep 08, 2019 15:19:25 IST

Dubai: West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite on Sunday was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which concluded on 2 September.

The report was submitted by the match officials to Windies management. It cited the concerns regarding the legality of Brathwaite's bowling action during the match.

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action again, will be reviewed by ICC

Kraigg Brathwaite will now be required to submit to further testing by 14 September. AFP

Brathwaite will now be required to submit to further testing by 14 September. However, he is permitted to keep on bowling in international cricket until the results of his test are revealed.

The 26-year-old, who bowls part-time off-spin has been reported in the past as well. His action came under scrutiny in August 2017, but he was later cleared following an independent assessment.

Under Article 2.1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct, illegal action is defined as "An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player's elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released".

West Indies were recently defeated by India 2-0 in the two-match Test series. They had also lost the limited-over series leg against the Men in Blue. They lost 2-0 in the ODIs whereas they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 15:19:25 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, International Cricket Council, Kraigg Brathwaite, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs India, West Indies Vs India 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all