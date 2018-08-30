West Indies include Sunil Ambris in place of Devon Smith in squad for Test series against India
Left-handed batsman Devon Smith did not find a place in the 15-member West Indies squad that will take on hosts India in the two-Test series starting 4 October.
Kingston: Left-handed batsman Devon Smith did not find a place in the 15-member West Indies squad that will take on hosts India in the two-Test series starting 4 October.
The West Indies selection panel on Wednesday included Sunil Ambris in place of Smith, who had scored two fifties in the nine innings that he played on his comeback for the Sri Lanka Tests following a gap of three years.
File image of Sunil Ambris. Image credit: Twitter/@westindies
Windies also brought back pacer Alzarri Joseph, while Jomel Warrican will complement Devendra Bishoo as a part of the spin department.
"The panel welcomes back Sunil Ambris who missed the last couple of series due to injury, along with Jomel Warrican who adds a second spin bowling option to the attack," said chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne.
West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks starting 26 September. They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
West Indies are touring India on the back of a comprehensive 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.
Browne said: "The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead during the India series."
Test Squad: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
