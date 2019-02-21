The West Indies cricket team are hopeful that they will have Kemar Roach at full fitness for the Cricket World Cup, which will be played in May-June this year.

Roach, who has been leading the fast bowling attack for the Windies in their recent Test series win over England, complained of back pain in the last few days due to which he was ruled out from the ODI series against England.

The player went on for a scan in which it was discovered that the bowler has had a stress reaction on his back. However, Cricket West Indies are quite adamant that the player does not have a stress fracture, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Caribbean team would be hoping that the bowler is able to make it to the World Cup team and provide the much needed fast bowling fire-power to the team.

West Indies are slated to play a tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup. Roach would be expected to play in that series to prove his fitness and go into the World Cup.