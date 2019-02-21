First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 3rd ODI Feb 20, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 21, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies hopeful of Kemar Roach regaining full fitness ahead of 2019 World Cup

Roach, who has been leading the fast bowling attack for the Windies in their recent Test series win over England, complained of back pain in the last few days due to which he was ruled out from the ODI series against England.

Asian News International, Feb 21, 2019 13:45:42 IST

The West Indies cricket team are hopeful that they will have Kemar Roach at full fitness for the Cricket World Cup, which will be played in May-June this year.

Roach, who has been leading the fast bowling attack for the Windies in their recent Test series win over England, complained of back pain in the last few days due to which he was ruled out from the ODI series against England.

The player went on for a scan in which it was discovered that the bowler has had a stress reaction on his back. However, Cricket West Indies are quite adamant that the player does not have a stress fracture, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Caribbean team would be hoping that the bowler is able to make it to the World Cup team and provide the much needed fast bowling fire-power to the team.

West Indies are slated to play a tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup. Roach would be expected to play in that series to prove his fitness and go into the World Cup.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 13:45:42 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Bangladesh, Caribbean, Cricket World Cup, Ireland, Kemar Roach, SportsTracker, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all