West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara to play in Australia's bushfire relief match on 8 February
West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday joined the star-studded list of players who have confirmed their participation in the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs CAN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs JPN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs SA - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO vs TBC - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
The word 'terrorist' is conspicuously absent in Jamia shooting reportage; this should give India pause
-
Economic Survey 2020: Growth projection of 6-6.5% looks reasonable in current scenario; effort should be there to garner revenue on tax front
-
Naga Peace Accord: Centre misleading people, claims senior NSCN-IM leader as differences remain three months after deadline
-
Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Alexander Zverev challenge to set up summit clash against Novak Djokovic
-
Delhi election: Despite AAP's lofty claims to lifting quality of education, over a lakh students 'misled', left behind
-
Coronavirus hits global economy as fears grow that impact on China's markets will have ripple effect; Asia stocks, tourism worst-affected
-
Parasite movie review: Bong Joon-ho delivers a biting satirical thriller about class warfare and social inequality
-
In his new book, TM Krishna explores how caste oppression invisibilised India's mridangam-makers
-
In Bhutan, misinformation, lack of funds pose major hurdles in move towards electric vehicles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday joined the star-studded list of players who have confirmed their participation in the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.
The legendary left-hander, who represented West Indies in 131 Tests averaging 52.89 and amassing 11,953 runs besides 299 ODI appearances yielding 10,405 runs, joined the likes of India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram on the playing rosters, Cricket.com.au reported.
File image of former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Reuters
The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', which will be played on 8 February, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal.
The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).
The addition of Lara comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI earlier this month.
Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause alongside Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.
Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in non-playing capacities.
In a bid to raise money for the bushfire victims, several cricketers have pitched in, including spin wizard Warne and fast bowling great Jeff Thomson, who auctioned their Baggy Green.
Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.
The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2020 17:23:32 IST
Also See
Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram to join Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne for Australia bushfire relief match
Chose right team and right cause, says Sachin Tendulkar on bushfire charity match
Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match, announce Cricket Australia