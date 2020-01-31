First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara to play in Australia's bushfire relief match on 8 February

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday joined the star-studded list of players who have confirmed their participation in the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.

Press Trust of India, Jan 31, 2020 17:23:32 IST

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday joined the star-studded list of players who have confirmed their participation in the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.

The legendary left-hander, who represented West Indies in 131 Tests averaging 52.89 and amassing 11,953 runs besides 299 ODI appearances yielding 10,405 runs, joined the likes of India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram on the playing rosters, Cricket.com.au reported.

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara to play in Australias bushfire relief match on 8 February

File image of former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Reuters

The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', which will be played on 8 February, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal.

The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The addition of Lara comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI earlier this month.

Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause alongside Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in non-playing capacities.

In a bid to raise money for the bushfire victims, several cricketers have pitched in, including spin wizard Warne and fast bowling great Jeff Thomson, who auctioned their Baggy Green.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.

The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 17:23:32 IST

Tags : Andrew Symonds, Australia, Brad Haddin, Brian Lara, Bushfire, Bushfire Cricket Bash, Hayden, Mike Hussey, Sachin Tendulkar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all