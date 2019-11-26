West Indies coach Phil Simmons praises Indian pace attack, says Jasprit Bumrah-led pack 'exciting for world cricket'
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with India's pace attack said that the latter makes world cricket exciting.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Haryana beat Baroda by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Karnataka by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs JHA - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs DEL - Nov 27th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HAR - Nov 27th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Swearing-in ceremony on 1 December at Mumbai's Shivaji Park; will meet Governor tonight, says Sharad Pawar
-
ACB's timing in shutting Maharashtra irrigation scam cases is questionable, brings back memories of Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
From the diary of an Adivasi woman: In India, how top-down development excludes its biggest stakeholders
-
Taapsee Pannu's statement at IFFI shows she's a pan-India star in the age of linguistic imperialism
-
Fear of losing ground to security forces drives Maoists to burn down construction vehicles in Dantewada to stop building of roads, new police camps
-
Earthquake in Albania leaves 14 dead, over 600 injured; rescue crews use excavators to look for survivors
-
Sensex retreats from lifetime high of 41,120, ends 68 points lower on profit-booking; Nifty ends above 12,000-mark
-
Champions League Preview: Eleventh hour for Real Madrid and Chelsea, while giants of Europe battle it out on star-studded Matchday 5
-
In water-rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Lucknow: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with India's pace attack said that the latter makes world cricket exciting.
"I can't say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. Now you have guys bowling at 90 miles per hour opening and your premier fast bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) was injured for this Test, so you still have him to come back. It's exciting for world cricket," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.
File image of Phil Simmons. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
Indian fast bowlers were at their devastating best during their recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The pace attack, which consists of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, picked 19 wickets in the second Test match, with one Bangladeshi batsman being retired hurt.
To overpower Men in Blue, having proper fast bowlers and spinners is a must, according to Simmons.
"Teams know now that you have to play properly on both sides — you have to have proper fast bowlers and proper spinners to beat India. Fast bowling from anybody is exciting, so it's great to see that happen. Hopefully we can get back our battery of young fast bowlers to the level where we're competing and giving people trouble," he said.
Simmons said that seeing Eden Gardens jam-packed during India's maiden day-night Test match was exciting.
"I did watch the first day. It was exciting to see Eden Gardens full. It's an awesome sight," Simmons said.
Simmons also backed India skipper Virat Kohli's opinion of promoting the longest format of the game as much as the T20 cricket is promoted.
"I think Virat hit the nail on the head when he said we have to promote Test cricket as hard as we promote T20. Even though T20 has more money involved, we have to promote it the same way. I think if that's done, we can see a resurgence of big crowds in Test cricket anywhere you go in the world," he said.
West Indies are scheduled to play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan, starting from 27 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2019 19:14:20 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin says hosts' pace attack is 'one of the most lethal' in world cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli credits Sourav Ganguly for current Test success, says 'it all started with Dada's team'
India vs Bangladesh: Bharat Arun says 'hunger to do well' is reason behind success of Indian pace battery