First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies captain Jason Holder to play for Northamptonshire in initial part of 2019 county season

Jason Holder said, "I'm hopeful from a personal point that it will provide me a good opportunity of acclimatising to English conditions and getting some time in the middle ahead of the World Cup in England."

Agence France-Presse, Feb 08, 2019 11:46:38 IST

London: West Indies captain Jason Holder will play for Northamptonshire during the first part of the 2019 English season, the club announced on Thursday.

Holder, 27, has led the West Indies to an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ongoing three-Test series at home to England and is currently ranked as the world's top all-rounder.

File image of WiIndies captain Jason Holder. AP

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder. AP

The towering fast-medium bowler and hard-hitting batsman will be available for Northamptonshire's opening two County Championship matches and their first six One-Day Cup games, with Holder set to lead the West Indies in the World Cup in England later in the season.

"England is somewhere I've wanted to play for a long time and I'm looking forward to the experience of county cricket and testing myself in the different conditions," Holder, a veteran of 37 Tests, 85 one-day internationals and eight T20 internationals, told the Northamptonshire website.

"I'm hopeful from a personal point that it will provide me a good opportunity of acclimatising to English conditions and getting some time in the middle ahead of the World Cup in England."

Holder, banned from this week's third Test in St Lucia as a result of cumulative slow over-rate offences, is set to arrive in England ahead of the new season to play in Northamptonshire's opening second division County Championship match against Middlesex.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 11:46:38 IST

Tags : County Championship, Cricket, England, Jason Holder, MIddlesex, Northamptonshire, SportsTracker, West Indies

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all