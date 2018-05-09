London: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has signed for English county side Middlesex for this year’s Twenty20 Vitality Blast.

Bravo, who has helped West Indies win the global T20 tournament on two occasions, will represent Middlesex in the first six matches of the campaign, making his debut against Surrey at Lord’s on 5 July.

"I've been fortunate enough throughout my career to have played all round the world and Lord’s in London is a place that really excites me," said Bravo.

"Dwayne is one of the most exciting and best T20 players in the world," said Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser. "He can win games of cricket with bat or ball."